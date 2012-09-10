The How I Met Your Mother star's nuptials were truly a family affair

Cobie Smulders Celebrates Wedding with How I Met Your Mother Cast

Colbie Smulders’s wedding to Saturday Night Live funnyman Taran Killam on Saturday was a star studded – and family-friendly – affair.

Smulders’s How I Met Your Mother castmates Neil Patrick Harris and Alyson Hannigan were on hand for the celebration – and so were their little kids.

“Spent the weekend with the family at one of the most fantastic weddings I’ve ever attended. Good times. So much love,” Harris Tweeted on Sunday.

It was all about family for Smulders (who wore a Claire Pettibone gown) and Killam, who are parents to 3-year-old daughter Shaelyn.

Harris and partner David Burtka were photographed laughing with their 22-month-old twins, Harper and Gideon, while Hannigan’s daughters Satyana, 3, and Keeva, 10 weeks were also there.

True Blood star Joe Manganiello, who plays Marshall’s law school buddy Brad on How I Met Your Mother, also attended the nuptials.