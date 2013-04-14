Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Stay Close at Coachella

Amid throngs of concertgoers, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson stayed side-by-side Saturday while navigating the Coachella crowd.

The actor, 26, often held Stewart’s hand behind his back as the pair took in day two of the music festival in Indio, Calif. The actress, 23, has rented a house in nearby Palm Springs for the weekend.

On Friday evening, the couple met up with pal Katy Perry to watch Jurassic 5’s show.

After spending nearly two months apart for work, Pattinson and Stewart were first spotted at a karaoke bar in L.A. before joining Perry at a birthday party in late March. Last week, they were spotted on a lunch date.

