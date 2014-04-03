Coachella Bound? 10 New Tracks for Your Desert Road Trip

From Denmark's new pop sensation M to Germany's deep house maven Tensnake, there's a slew of good music flowing this month

Coachella is just around the corner, which means music-loving masses flocking to Palm Springs for days of dancing. Whether you're set to road trip or jet in, PEOPLE found 10 brand new light and airy tunes that will set the mood for partying in the open air.

Karen Marie rsted, better known as M , is a 25-year-old Denmark sensation who just released her debut studio album, No Mythologies to Follow, in March but has already taken American critics by storm with her powerful vocals and dreamy melodies. With a voice sounding something of a cross between Lana Del Rey, Lorde and Florence Welch, the singer particularly stands out on "Pilgrim," as well as "Slow Love," a sexy, mellow track that a person can imagine hearing while floating on a cloud.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tensnake, the German house music maven who we've included in a previous playlist, just released his first full-length album, Glow, last month. The diverse mix of dance tracks does just what the compilation's title suggests, and particularly shines with "Good Enough to Keep" and "No Relief."

L.A.-based DWNTWN had us at hello with their 2012 indie hit "Look the Other Way," and now the electronic pop act is back with the easy, breezy track, "Til Tomorrow."

The Knocks also made it to the list again, after we featured two of their songs last month. The upbeat "Dreaming" from their Comfortable EP is an instant mood-enhancer.