Country's Hottest Sparkle on the Red Carpet

Big hair, big heels and plenty of bling: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Kristen Bell and more pull out all the stops for Nashville's big night
By Alex Apatoff
Updated June 06, 2012 08:00 PM

MIRANDA LAMBERT

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The country phenomenon (nominated for four awards) looks ready to party in a '50s-inspired bustier Georges Hobeika Signature dress with a full skirt and ruffle detail, plus majorly sparkly stilettos. She finishes the getup with J/Hadley earrings and Kara Ackerman bangles.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Looks like someone wants in on the disco ball trend! The five-time nominee brings the bling in a silver Randi Rahm mini, Tiffany amp Co. jewels, a black Swarovski clutch and seriously edgy rocker-girl Gio Diev heels. "I've been trying to wear them around so I don't bust my rear end on stage!" she said of the shoes.

KRISTEN BELL

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The night's host forgoes the outfit Toby Keith recommended – a red bikini top and jean shorts – and instead selects a slightly classier one: a pale-gold, paillette-embellished Reem Acra gown, Graziela earrings, Tresor ring and coral lips.

ASHLEY GREENE

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

The Twilight star (and face of DKNY) presented an award, but we think she deserves her own for this beautifully embroidered and feathered blush pink Donna Karan Atelier frock, accessorized with rose-gold sandals and minimal jewelry.

JENNIE GARTH

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

She's about to be A Little Bit Country, but for the evening she's a whole lot of glam in a blue-green ruched Gabriela Cadena mini, platform peep-toes and shimmery earrings.

HAYDEN PANETTIERE

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"I'm going to be a Nashville gal," says the actress, who stars in the upcoming drama, titled, appropriately, Nashville. She gets into the southern spirit in an embellished spaghetti-strap dress with a flared white skirt, patent pumps and swept-back curls.

HILLARY SCOTT

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

The newlywed (and Lady Antebellum lead singer) goes for a va-va-voom effect in a plunging, curve-hugging Hervé Léger by Max Azria dress, David Webb jewels and shiny golden accessories.

KELLIE PICKLER

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The country cutie gets fringe benefits from her swingy tiered rose mini, worn with metallic accents and coordinating sky-high platforms.

SARA EVANS

Credit: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA

Also begging the question , the nominee gets glitzy in a Julian Joyce Made by Mandalay silver sequined dress with slashes along the sleeves.

JORDIN SPARKS

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

With her film Sparkle coming out soon, the brunette beauty eschews the glitzy fad, instead hitting the red carpet in an ethereal dip-dyed Kevan Hall gown with feminine ruffles and off-the-shoulder draping.

DENISE RICHARDS

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Short and sweet is the actress's style motto for the night. She puts her stems on display in a formfitting sequined cream Alice + Olivia thigh-grazer, blingtastic accessories and ruby-red lips.

SHAWNA THOMPSON

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

One half of the night's most nominated duo, Thompson Square, the singer sports a Maria Lucia Hohan dress in the night's hottest hue – blush pink – featuring a knife-pleat skirt, plus dark pink pumps and sparkling jewels by Carrera y Carrera.

By Alex Apatoff