Country's Hottest Sparkle on the Red Carpet
MIRANDA LAMBERT
The country phenomenon (nominated for four awards) looks ready to party in a '50s-inspired bustier Georges Hobeika Signature dress with a full skirt and ruffle detail, plus majorly sparkly stilettos. She finishes the getup with J/Hadley earrings and Kara Ackerman bangles.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Looks like someone wants in on the disco ball trend! The five-time nominee brings the bling in a silver Randi Rahm mini, Tiffany amp Co. jewels, a black Swarovski clutch and seriously edgy rocker-girl Gio Diev heels. "I've been trying to wear them around so I don't bust my rear end on stage!" she said of the shoes.
KRISTEN BELL
The night's host forgoes the outfit Toby Keith recommended – a red bikini top and jean shorts – and instead selects a slightly classier one: a pale-gold, paillette-embellished Reem Acra gown, Graziela earrings, Tresor ring and coral lips.
ASHLEY GREENE
The Twilight star (and face of DKNY) presented an award, but we think she deserves her own for this beautifully embroidered and feathered blush pink Donna Karan Atelier frock, accessorized with rose-gold sandals and minimal jewelry.
JENNIE GARTH
She's about to be A Little Bit Country, but for the evening she's a whole lot of glam in a blue-green ruched Gabriela Cadena mini, platform peep-toes and shimmery earrings.
HAYDEN PANETTIERE
"I'm going to be a Nashville gal," says the actress, who stars in the upcoming drama, titled, appropriately, Nashville. She gets into the southern spirit in an embellished spaghetti-strap dress with a flared white skirt, patent pumps and swept-back curls.
HILLARY SCOTT
The newlywed (and Lady Antebellum lead singer) goes for a va-va-voom effect in a plunging, curve-hugging Hervé Léger by Max Azria dress, David Webb jewels and shiny golden accessories.
KELLIE PICKLER
The country cutie gets fringe benefits from her swingy tiered rose mini, worn with metallic accents and coordinating sky-high platforms.
SARA EVANS
JORDIN SPARKS
With her film Sparkle coming out soon, the brunette beauty eschews the glitzy fad, instead hitting the red carpet in an ethereal dip-dyed Kevan Hall gown with feminine ruffles and off-the-shoulder draping.
DENISE RICHARDS
Short and sweet is the actress's style motto for the night. She puts her stems on display in a formfitting sequined cream Alice + Olivia thigh-grazer, blingtastic accessories and ruby-red lips.
SHAWNA THOMPSON
One half of the night's most nominated duo, Thompson Square, the singer sports a Maria Lucia Hohan dress in the night's hottest hue – blush pink – featuring a knife-pleat skirt, plus dark pink pumps and sparkling jewels by Carrera y Carrera.