Kacey Musgraves Takes You Behind the Scenes at the CMAs

From her dress fitting to her red carpet date, the night's New Artist of the Year shares her photo diary with PEOPLE
By Katie Kauss and Alison Schwartz
November 07, 2013 09:30 AM

'ROUND' OF APPLAUSE

Courtesy Kacey Musgraves; Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Retna

Before taking home the New Artist of the Year award at Wednesday's CMAs, Kacey Musgraves earns honors for her song "Merry Go 'Round" at Tuesday's BMI Country Awards in Nashville.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS

Courtesy Kacey Musgraves

Which will she choose? The country cutie keeps her options open at a dress fitting before dazzling in a super-girlie Blumarine gown covered in white roses. (She later slipped on a much brighter frock for her performance.)

POINT TAKEN

Courtesy Kacey Musgraves

The "Follow Your Arrow" singer makes her point – literally! – with a sweet snapshot nodding to her hit.

ISN'T SHE STRUM-THING?

Courtesy Kacey Musgraves

Prior to taking the Bridgestone Arena stage on Wednesday to perform her sing-along single "Follow Your Arrow," Musgraves gets into the string of things at a pre-show rehearsal.

SUPPORT SYSTEM

Courtesy Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves's special date for the occasion? Her nana, who also walks the red carpet to cheer on country's rising star.

ALL TOGETHER NOW

Courtesy Kacey Musgraves

Joined by a cowboy hat-happy pal, Musgraves's posse makes for a downright down-home triple threat on the pre-CMAs red carpet.

