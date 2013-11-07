Kacey Musgraves Takes You Behind the Scenes at the CMAs
'ROUND' OF APPLAUSE
Before taking home the New Artist of the Year award at Wednesday's CMAs, Kacey Musgraves earns honors for her song "Merry Go 'Round" at Tuesday's BMI Country Awards in Nashville.
DRESS FOR SUCCESS
Which will she choose? The country cutie keeps her options open at a dress fitting before dazzling in a super-girlie Blumarine gown covered in white roses. (She later slipped on a much brighter frock for her performance.)
POINT TAKEN
The "Follow Your Arrow" singer makes her point – literally! – with a sweet snapshot nodding to her hit.
ISN'T SHE STRUM-THING?
Prior to taking the Bridgestone Arena stage on Wednesday to perform her sing-along single "Follow Your Arrow," Musgraves gets into the string of things at a pre-show rehearsal.
SUPPORT SYSTEM
Musgraves's special date for the occasion? Her nana, who also walks the red carpet to cheer on country's rising star.
ALL TOGETHER NOW
Joined by a cowboy hat-happy pal, Musgraves's posse makes for a downright down-home triple threat on the pre-CMAs red carpet.