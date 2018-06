Drake is the gift that keeps on giving. First, he handed out nearly $1 million in cash to strangers, schools and grocery store patrons in Miami for his “God’s Plan” music video. Now, he’s given us the Degrassi reunion we didn’t know we’d been waiting for in his new video, “I’m Upset.”

The clip features Drake and his former faux classmates rolling up to the Degrassi halls for the class of 2007’s eleventh reunion. The video ends with the show’s catchy theme song, including new shots of the cast spliced with archive footage from the original show.

Former co-star Lauren Collins, who played queen bee Paige Michalchuk on the show, shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the happy reunion on Instagram.