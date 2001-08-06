Clinton Booked, Hopkins Housed

SIGNED: Bill Clinton, 54, has agreed to write his memoirs for Alfred A. Knopf, to be published in 2003, the publisher announced Monday. Terms were not disclosed, but the former president was expected to receive one of the biggest advances ever for a nonfiction book (around $8 million, say publishing experts) . . . BOUGHT: Anthony Hopkins has a new $3.8 million California home. The 4,000-square-foot Cape Cod-style residence, built in the 1950s, sits on an acre of land on a bluff overlooking the Pacific and has five bedrooms, a pool and a master suite with a fireplace, spa and sauna. No word on whether of not the kitchen is worthy of Hannibal Lecter . . . CANCELLED: Madonna, 42, called off her sold-out Friday show at the Continental Airlines Arena in New Jersey’s Meadowlands due to a severe bout of laryngitis, her spokeswoman said. All 20,000 ticket holders will be given refunds, as Maddy is not rescheduling. Her Boston performances this week are expected to take place, as scheduled . . . INDICTED: “The Sopranos” actor Robert Iler, 16, who plays Tony Jr., has been formally charged with second-degree robbery. A grand jury on Friday indicted Iler on charges he and two teenagers robbed two other teenage boys of $40 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison. Iler also was faces a possible $100 fine for marijuana possession. All three defendants pleaded innocent . . . DIED: Two from the entertainment world have passed away. Ron Townson, 68, a founding member of Grammy-winning ’60s pop group the 5th Dimension (“Up, Up and Away”), died at his Las Vegas home of renal failure, associates said Friday. Actor Christopher Hewett, 80, TV’s “Mr. Belvedere,” died Friday in Los Angeles. He had been in declining health for some time. Among his movie roles was that of the memorable director (the one who wore a dress) in Mel Brooks’s 1968 “The Producers.”