Claudia Schiffer: Models Today Are Too Thin

The German supermodel says catwalkers have taken skinny way too far

Claudia Schiffer is slender herself – but the supermodel says today's catwalkers are too skinny to be attractive.

"It doesn't really look good any more," Schiffer, 36, tells Germany's Bunte magazine, Reuters reports.

"Fashion looks good on thin models, but when you look at today's models you cannot help but think there's something wrong," she says. "They are way too thin. It is only bones that stick out."

Schiffer's is among a chorus of voices speaking up recently about the trend among models and celebrities to be dangerously thin. Last month, the organizers of Madrid Fashion Week banned models below a minimum body-mass index from the event's shows.

One of the original 1990s supermodels, Schiffer rose to fame alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista. "Models have always been thin," she tells Bunte. "But today, they are even thinner, which is unbelievable."

Schiffer says that she was on the heavy side – for a model – when she began her career in 1988: "I was one of the fattest when I started."

Today, Schiffer is married to film producer Matthew Vaughn and mom to Caspar, 3, and Clementine, who turns 2 in November – and she doesn't worry about her weight. "Ever since I started having children, I can eat whatever I want," she says. "I eat chocolate almost every day and drink whole milk so that I don't lose any more (weight)."