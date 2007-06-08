Claire Forlani, Dougray Scott Get Married

The actors tie the knot in Italy, with the bride's dad serving as caterer

Desperate Housewives actor Dougray Scott and actress Claire Forlani wed in a private civil ceremony in Italy on Friday, PEOPLE has learned.

“They’re both very excited,” a source says about the newlyweds.

Forlani wore a custom-made strapless gown with a “classic, Old Hollywood feel” by designer Junko Yoshioka for Bonaparte-NY, says the source. She completed her look with a crystal hair pin by Swarovski and Jimmy Choo heels.

The bride’s father, Pierluigi, is Italian and helped his daughter plan the festivities for more than 100 guests. He told Italian newspaper Il Resto del Carlino that, at the reception at the family’s country home in Pievebovigliana, “I will be the official cook of the event.”

The couple met a year and a half ago through a mutual friend. Scott, 41, proposed to Forlani, 35, in Los Angeles in September. “It was very romantic,” Scott, who presented Forlani with a ring he designed, told PEOPLE. “I feel so lucky to have met her. She’s an amazing actress and human being. I’m very happy.”

Scott recently played Teri Hatcher’s love interest on Housewives. Next up for the Scottish actor, who also starred in Mission: Impossible II, is the World War II movie The Cone Gatherer with Emily Watson.

Forlani has a recurring role on CSI: New York. She’s also appeared in films including Mallrats and Meet Joe Black.