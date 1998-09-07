Civil Lawsuit in Eminem Case

The man who was allegedly on the receiving end when Grammy winner Eminem brandished a gun and said, “I’m going to kill you,” is suing the rapper. John Guerra called the June 4 incident in a suburban Detroit nightclub parking lot, where Eminem allegedly made his threat after catching Guerra kissing the rapper’s wife, “the scariest moment of my life.” Guerra’s suit seeks an unspecified amount in damages and accuses Eminem of striking him in the head and face. Eminem (whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III) has been charged with two felony counts: carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. (The gun was unloaded.) He is currently free on bail. As for what Guerra calls the “rather intimate” kiss he shared with Kimberly Mathers, he told reporters that it was she who put her lips on him. “We were embracing,” said Guerra. “She gave me a kiss, and the next thing I hear is, ‘Gun, gun, gun!’ ” Eminem has yet to comment on the suit.