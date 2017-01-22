"All the women should be treated equal," Future and Wilson say to the camera

The 31-year-old songstress shared a video on Instagram and Twitter Sunday featuring her husband Russell Wilson and 2-year-old son Future Zahir (from a previous relationship with rapper Future), where her “boys” share a message of fairness and peace.

“All the women should be treated equal,” Future and Wilson, 28, say to the camera while they appear to be sitting at a table in a restaurant.

Ciara can then be heard telling her son to tell the camera, “You have my support, ladies,” which he repeats.

“Sweet Message From My Boys,” Ciara captioned the video, adding the hashtag #WomensEquality and a peace sign emoji.

Ciara and Wilson wed in July and announced in October they were expecting their first child together.

While Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, Madonna and more participated in marches, Ciara joined stars such as Kendall Jenner who expressed their support online.

On Sunday, Jenner posted an Instagram image of a protest sign presumably from one of the marches, reading “To all the little girls watching right now: Never doubt that you are powerful & valuable & deserving of every chance in the world.”

In the photo’s caption, she explained that she was “beyond proud” of all those who attended the march, but was sorry that she couldn’t be there.

“I wish i could have been a part of this amazing history,” she wrote.