Ciara Says It 'Wasn't Hard' to Talk About Abstinence with Boyfriend Russell Wilson: 'It's a Fun New Chapter in Life for Me'
"He's an awesome guy and a very confident guy."
While Ciara recently admitted that abstaining from sex with boyfriend Russell Wilson to honor his Christian faith is certainly a challenge, the singer says the road to that decision was actually quite easy.
The singer, 30, tells PEOPLE at the Veuve Clicquot Carnaval in Miami on Saturday that discussion to remain celibate during their relationship wasn’t a hard one to have.
“No, it’s not hard at all,” she says. “He’s an awesome guy and a very confident guy. Just like I feel like I’m a woman that knows what I want, he’s a man who knows what he wants.”
The mother of 21-month-old Future Zahir takes the commitment to Wilson, a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, very seriously.
“It’s just a fun new chapter in life for me we talk about everything, and I think that’s what you should be able to do as people and partners in a relationship,” she continues. “So, that’s what makes it really beautiful.”
As to the engagement rumors swirling around the couple, Ciara – flashing a (still) empty finger says there is no update, adding, “It’s so funny how people put so much pressure on that kind of stuff; you know. It will happen when it’s supposed to.”