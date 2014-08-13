Ciara and Future End Their Engagement

Ciara and Future are calling it quits three months the birth of their first child.

Sources say the rapper’s infidelity led to the breakup.

The couple got engaged in October 2013 and welcomed son Future Zahir Wilburn on May 19.

In November, Ciara, 28, told PEOPLE she couldn’t wait to marry Future, 30 – and was loving every minute of planning their wedding.

“I think I’ll be part bridezilla, I’m not going to lie,” she joked. “But I want to be a happy one! I still want it to be a fun process, but I want the dress to be perfect, I want the cake to be perfect, I want the food to be perfect.”

The “Body Party” singer also gushed about her fiancé on Father’s Day, posting Instagrams of their baby.

“From The Moment Baby Future Arrived, He Was Holding Your Hand So Tight, He Knew You Were Dad,” she wrote. “Seeing That Melted My Heart When I Look At Him, I See You Shining Through, And That s One Of The Most Beautiful Things Ever! You Are Truly One Of The Realist, Most Caring, Hard Working, Loving Dads In The World, and I m So Proud Of You. I Love You.”