Chuck's Sarah Lancaster Is Married – and Pregnant

Chuck‘s Sarah Lancaster has had a busy year already.

The actress, 30, married her boyfriend of two years, attorney Matthew Jacobs, Saturday in a small ceremony in Southern California, her rep tells PEOPLE exclusively. But there’s more: She’s also pregnant!

“It’s a really happy time in our lives,” the couple say in a statement. “We are thrilled to be starting a family and our wedding weekend was simply perfect.”

PHOTOS: Who’s Due Next?

Lancaster’s personal wedding touches included wearing her grandmother’s gold mesh heirloom bracelet – which Lancaster’s parents had engraved with her grandparents’ wedding date and gave her as a wedding gift – and her mother’s pearl earrings.

The bride wore a dress by Amsale, while the groom donned his father’s 3-piece wedding suit from the 1960s.

Matthew Jacobs and Sarah Lancaster Christian Simonds

Lancaster stars as Ellie, the sister to Zachary Levy’s Chuck on the NBC comedy spy series, now in its fourth season. She has also recently filmed a costarring role in the independent drama feature The Good Doctor, with Orlando Bloom.