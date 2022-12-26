Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated

From the Kardashians and Cardi B to World Cup champ Lionel Messi, see how celebrities spent their merry holiday weekend

By People Staff
Published on December 26, 2022 04:25 PM
01 of 30

The Kardashian and Hilton Families

Kathy Hilton Responds to Kim Kardashian's Holiday Party Outfit: 'She Always Looks Beautiful'
From left: Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Kathy Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Kevin Ostajewski

Paris, Kathy and Nicky Hilton joined Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the Hilton family holiday party.

02 of 30

Lionel Messi and Family

Antonela Roccuzzo /Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmk6NEZOYXh/?hl=en. Lionel Messi Celebrate Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
Antonela Roccuzzo/Instagram

Following his World Cup win, Lionel Messi, wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro, celebrated by their tree.

03 of 30

The Ripa-Consuelos Family

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin home for the holidays.

04 of 30

The Roloff Family

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmXAA0pixp/. Tori Roloff/Instagram
Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori Roloff shared several family photos from their celebration. "Soooo extremely grateful for a house full of family!" she wrote alongside pics featuring husband Zach and their kids, sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, as well as daughter Lilah Ray, 3.

05 of 30

Cardi B and Family

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Cardi B attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/?hl=en. Cardi B/Instagram
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty; Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B shared sweet glimpses into her kids' Kulture and Wave's celebrations with dad Offset.

06 of 30

Hoda Kotb and Family

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cml__yJLDDO/. Hoda Kotb /Instagram
Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb, her mom and daughters Hope and Haley snuggled up on the couch in coordinated PJs.

07 of 30

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'. https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi snuggled up to baby son Legendary on his first Christmas.

08 of 30

Christina Hall and Family

Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate Christmas Eve with All 3 of Her Kids. https://www.instagram.com/thechristinahall/
Christina Hall/Instagram

The gang was all together for Christina Hall, who marked Dec. 25 with kids Taylor, Brayden and Hudson and husband Joshua Hall.

09 of 30

Jenna Bush Hager and Family

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkv_fiLpbR/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager shared photos on Instagram, showing how she spent her Christmas in Texas with husband Henry Hager and their three kids, Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, Poppy Louise, 6, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, plus her sister Barbara Bush and her little girl, Cora Georgia, 14 months.

10 of 30

The El Moussa Family

Heather Rae El Moussa /Instagram . https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmO9BmJ2Qb/?hl=en.
Brayden, Heather Rae, Taylor, and Tarek El Moussa. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Despite having to spend the final weeks of her pregnancy on bed rest, Heather Rae El Moussa managed to get festive with husband Tarek and his kids Taylor and Brayden.

11 of 30

The Mahomes Family

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes shared more snaps of their oldest, daughter Sterling, hanging with the man of the hour: Santa Claus!

12 of 30

Mandy Moore and Family

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmS14JOTy7/. Mandy Moore /Instagram

Mandy Moore was thankful for time with husband Taylor Goldsmith and their boys Gus and newborn Ozzie.

13 of 30

Al Roker and Family

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmVR0BuENY/. Al Roker/Instagram
Al Roker/Instagram

Still on the mend, Al Roker sat down for a festive meal with his family — all in matching jammies! — on Christmas Day.

14 of 30

Demi Lovato

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmkpaJDrKpI/?hl=en. Demi Lovato/Instagram
Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes celebrated the magic weekend at the most magical place on earth: Disneyland!

15 of 30

Mariah Carey and Family

Mariah Carey children christmas https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmFejZKtjq/. Mariah Carey/Instagram
Mariah Carey/Instagram

Christmas Queen Mariah Carey treated her twins Monroe and Moroccan to a sleigh ride with Santa.

16 of 30

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

https://www.instagram.com/rebelwilson/?hl=en. Rebel Wilson/Instagram
Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma also spent Christmas weekend with Mr. Claus, introducing daughter Royce to the jolly old fellow.

17 of 30

Meghan Trainor

DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE Disneys annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances and of course, the Christmas Day Parade! The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Parks along with Film 45 Live, airing SUNDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/7:00-9:00 a.m. PST), on ABC. (Chloe Rice/Disney via Getty Images) MEGHAN TRAINOR
Chloe Rice/Disney via Getty

Meghan Trainor was among the many celebs performing at the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in Lake Buena Vista. Florida, on Dec. 25.

18 of 30

The Royal Family

prince william kate family royal christmas 2022
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Members of the royal family — including Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middletonmade their annual outing to church in Sandringham, England, on Christmas Day.

19 of 30

Ree Drummond and Family

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmk0y9auc9h/?hl=en. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Celebrates Christmas in Colorado in Matching Elf Costumes. Ree Drummond/Instagram
Ree Drummond and family. Ree Drummond/Instagram

The Pioneer Woman and her family had some old-fashioned fun in their Elf-inspired attire.

20 of 30

Sandra Lee

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: (L-R) Ben Youcef and Sandra Lee attend The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media Presented By A&E at The Pool on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty for The Hollywood Reporter

Following a canceled flight, Sandra Lee spent her first Christmas with boyfriend Ben Youcef and his twin children, Hannah and Harris, who turned 7 this month.

21 of 30

Jana Kramer and Family

Jana Kramer Christmas with Kids
Jana Kramer/instagram

Jana Kramer shared a snuggly Christmas selfie with her kids Jolie and Jace.

22 of 30

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Spend First Christmas in New Home: 'Love Christmassing with You'
Jonathan Scott/instagram

Lovebirds Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrated Christmas in their new home together, and shared photos from recent winter travels (like to Mount Rushmore), too.

23 of 30

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

Joe and Jill Biden Spend Christmas Calling U.S. Service Members: ‘They’re Away From Their Families to Protect Us' 
President Biden/instagram

After sharing Instagrams of their private home decor, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden made phone calls to active-duty military members on Christmas Day. "This Christmas, Jill and I were honored to thank a few brave men and women in uniform for their sacrifices this time of year," Biden captioned a photo of himself and Jill speaking on the phone.

24 of 30

Tia Mowry and Family

Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'
Tia Mowry/Instagram

On Christmas Day, Tia Mowry shared a series of photos from her holiday celebrations with her daughter Cairo, 4, and son Cree, 11. The three spent the holiday with Cory Hardrict, as the former couple commits to co-parenting their two children.

25 of 30

Rosie O'Donnell and Family

Rosie O'Donnell and Kids Don Matching Hoodies for Christmas Morning
Rosie O’Donnell/Instagram

Rosie O'Donnell posed for a family photo in front of the tree on Sunday with four of her five children as the whole family matched in gray hoodies that read "OD XMAS 2023."

26 of 30

Teresa Giudice and Family

TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmlJ6xgOZQ4/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D.
TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram

Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple by gifting the Giudice girls Cartier bracelets. Milania Giudice shared a "Christmas Haul" on TikTok of all of her 2022 gifts, and ended the video with a peek at the stunning, high-end bangle.

27 of 30

Kate Hudson and Family

Kate Hudson Shares Photos of Her Kids on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
Kate Hudson and daughter Rani. Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson had "crazy joy" with her family on Christmas, including a sweet meet-and-greet moment with daughter Rani.

28 of 30

Diddy and Family

diddy christmas baby girl 2022
diddy/instagram

Diddy shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he captioned the loving photo.

29 of 30

Simu Liu

Allison Hsu . https://www.instagram.com/stories/simuliu/3001689106493265429/. Simu Liu /Instagram
Simu Liu/Instagram

Another star marking a special milestone, Simu Liu spent his first Christmas with girlfriend Allison Hsu.

30 of 30

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Family

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmpARujPNDh/?hl=en — Dwayne Johnson Surprises Daughters with Guinea Pigs on Christmas: 'I Live for These Moments'
Dwayne Johnson/instagram

Dwayne Johnson had some festive fun with his daughters Jasmine and Tiana, sharing their day's adventures (they got guinea pigs!) on Instagram.

