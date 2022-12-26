Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated

01 of 30 The Kardashian and Hilton Families From left: Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Kathy Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Kevin Ostajewski Paris, Kathy and Nicky Hilton joined Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the Hilton family holiday party.

02 of 30 Lionel Messi and Family Antonela Roccuzzo/Instagram Following his World Cup win, Lionel Messi, wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro, celebrated by their tree.

03 of 30 The Ripa-Consuelos Family Kelly Ripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin home for the holidays.

04 of 30 The Roloff Family Tori Roloff/Instagram Tori Roloff shared several family photos from their celebration. "Soooo extremely grateful for a house full of family!" she wrote alongside pics featuring husband Zach and their kids, sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, as well as daughter Lilah Ray, 3.

05 of 30 Cardi B and Family Shareif Ziyadat/Getty; Cardi B/Instagram Cardi B shared sweet glimpses into her kids' Kulture and Wave's celebrations with dad Offset.

06 of 30 Hoda Kotb and Family Hoda Kotb/Instagram Hoda Kotb, her mom and daughters Hope and Haley snuggled up on the couch in coordinated PJs.

07 of 30 Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Bre Tiesi/Instagram Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi snuggled up to baby son Legendary on his first Christmas.

08 of 30 Christina Hall and Family Christina Hall/Instagram The gang was all together for Christina Hall, who marked Dec. 25 with kids Taylor, Brayden and Hudson and husband Joshua Hall.

10 of 30 The El Moussa Family Brayden, Heather Rae, Taylor, and Tarek El Moussa. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram Despite having to spend the final weeks of her pregnancy on bed rest, Heather Rae El Moussa managed to get festive with husband Tarek and his kids Taylor and Brayden.

11 of 30 The Mahomes Family Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes shared more snaps of their oldest, daughter Sterling, hanging with the man of the hour: Santa Claus!

12 of 30 Mandy Moore and Family Mandy Moore was thankful for time with husband Taylor Goldsmith and their boys Gus and newborn Ozzie.

13 of 30 Al Roker and Family Al Roker/Instagram Still on the mend, Al Roker sat down for a festive meal with his family — all in matching jammies! — on Christmas Day.

14 of 30 Demi Lovato Demi Lovato/Instagram Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes celebrated the magic weekend at the most magical place on earth: Disneyland!

15 of 30 Mariah Carey and Family Mariah Carey/Instagram Christmas Queen Mariah Carey treated her twins Monroe and Moroccan to a sleigh ride with Santa.

16 of 30 Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Rebel Wilson/Instagram Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma also spent Christmas weekend with Mr. Claus, introducing daughter Royce to the jolly old fellow.

17 of 30 Meghan Trainor Chloe Rice/Disney via Getty Meghan Trainor was among the many celebs performing at the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in Lake Buena Vista. Florida, on Dec. 25.

19 of 30 Ree Drummond and Family Ree Drummond and family. Ree Drummond/Instagram The Pioneer Woman and her family had some old-fashioned fun in their Elf-inspired attire.

20 of 30 Sandra Lee Jamie McCarthy/Getty for The Hollywood Reporter Following a canceled flight, Sandra Lee spent her first Christmas with boyfriend Ben Youcef and his twin children, Hannah and Harris, who turned 7 this month.

21 of 30 Jana Kramer and Family Jana Kramer/instagram Jana Kramer shared a snuggly Christmas selfie with her kids Jolie and Jace.

22 of 30 Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Jonathan Scott/instagram Lovebirds Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrated Christmas in their new home together, and shared photos from recent winter travels (like to Mount Rushmore), too.

23 of 30 President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden President Biden/instagram After sharing Instagrams of their private home decor, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden made phone calls to active-duty military members on Christmas Day. "This Christmas, Jill and I were honored to thank a few brave men and women in uniform for their sacrifices this time of year," Biden captioned a photo of himself and Jill speaking on the phone.

24 of 30 Tia Mowry and Family Tia Mowry/Instagram On Christmas Day, Tia Mowry shared a series of photos from her holiday celebrations with her daughter Cairo, 4, and son Cree, 11. The three spent the holiday with Cory Hardrict, as the former couple commits to co-parenting their two children.

25 of 30 Rosie O'Donnell and Family Rosie O’Donnell/Instagram Rosie O'Donnell posed for a family photo in front of the tree on Sunday with four of her five children as the whole family matched in gray hoodies that read "OD XMAS 2023."

26 of 30 Teresa Giudice and Family TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple by gifting the Giudice girls Cartier bracelets. Milania Giudice shared a "Christmas Haul" on TikTok of all of her 2022 gifts, and ended the video with a peek at the stunning, high-end bangle.

27 of 30 Kate Hudson and Family Kate Hudson and daughter Rani. Kate Hudson/Instagram Kate Hudson had "crazy joy" with her family on Christmas, including a sweet meet-and-greet moment with daughter Rani.

28 of 30 Diddy and Family diddy/instagram Diddy shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he captioned the loving photo.

29 of 30 Simu Liu Simu Liu/Instagram Another star marking a special milestone, Simu Liu spent his first Christmas with girlfriend Allison Hsu.