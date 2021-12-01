Stars Are Getting into the Christmas Spirit! See the Holly Jolly Photos

Dawson's Creek alumnus James shared sweet snaps on his Instagram Story of his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children - daughters Gwendolyn, 3, Emilia, 5, Annabel, 7, and Olivia, 11 and sons Joshua, 9, and Jeremiah, whose birth he announced in November - enjoying the streets of Fredricksburg, Texas, while dressed in Christmas gear on Dec. 7.

From a Santa hat complete with tinsel and lights to red and white striped pants and a full elf outfit, the Van Der Beek kids didn't hold back when showing off their holiday spirit.

"#ChristmasCrew," James affectionately captioned a video of Kimberly and his little ones strolling the town.