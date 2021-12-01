Stars Are Getting into the Christmas Spirit! See the Holly Jolly Photos

Christmas 2021 is right around the corner, and these celebrities are ready to jingle bell rock onto Santa's good list this year

By Diane J. Cho Updated December 09, 2021 02:20 PM

The Van Der Beek Family

Credit: james van der beek/instagram

Dawson's Creek alumnus James shared sweet snaps on his Instagram Story of his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children - daughters Gwendolyn, 3, Emilia, 5, Annabel, 7, and Olivia, 11 and sons Joshua, 9, and Jeremiah, whose birth he announced in November - enjoying the streets of Fredricksburg, Texas, while dressed in Christmas gear on Dec. 7.

From a Santa hat complete with tinsel and lights to red and white striped pants and a full elf outfit, the Van Der Beek kids didn't hold back when showing off their holiday spirit.

"#ChristmasCrew," James affectionately captioned a video of Kimberly and his little ones strolling the town.

Sterling K. Brown

Credit: SplashNews.com

The happiest place on earth at the most wonderful time of the year! The This Is Us actor narrated a candlelight procession at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Dec. 5.  

Kevin & Danielle Jonas

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

The couple treated daughters Valentina and Alena to a visit at the the IHG Hotels & Resorts Santa Suite Retreat at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Dec. 7 in N.Y.C

Keke Palmer

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

The actress was joined by Santa himself to read to kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood on Dec. 6 during a holiday party hosted by Old Navy.

John Legend

Credit: BFA

Legend made it a "legendary" holiday during a Christmas event at Nordstrom in N.Y.C. on Dec. 3.

Alfonso Ribeiro

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

On Dec. 4, the actor brought his wife Angela and kids Ava, Anders and Alfonso Jr. to the walk-through Holiday Road light installation at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California.

Kate Middleton & Prince William

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The royals brought the festive red on Dec. 8 for the "Together at Christmas" community carol service at London's Westminster Abbey.

Barack & Michelle Obama

Santa ... Obama? The former president and first lady returned home to Chicago in early December to deliver gifts to kids at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital. 

Matt Sorum & Ace Harper

Credit: Bridget Miller

Sorum, wife Ace Harper and baby girl Lou Ellington were joined by pups Bowie and Ella in this festive family shot.

Maren Morris

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Morris brought the wintry vibes on Dec. 2 at the National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C.

Patti LaBelle

Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

The legendary songstress also made the night festive in her red accents. 

Chris Stapleton & H.E.R.

Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

The singers got a prime spot in front of the National Tree, with the country crooner rocking a guitar and the R&B starlet dressed up almost like a candy cane.

Billy Porter & LL Cool J

Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

Fellow D.C. performers Porter and LL were in the spirit, too, with the former almost looking like a present in his Michael Kors ensemble! 

Kristin Chenoweth

Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

Baby it's cold outside — but the Broadway starlet didn't mind in her fur-trimmed look for the National Christmas Tree Lighting.

President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden

Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

Meanwhile, the president and first lady stood by as the tree was lit. Also present: Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, who has been leading the White House Hanukkah celebrations

Chris Evans

Credit: Matt Stroshane

Captain America got into the holiday spirit with a visit to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 

Kaley Cuoco

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty

On the other side of the country, Cuoco celebrated her 36th birthday in December with a trip to Disneyland to see Mickey and Minnie in all their festive attire. 

Connie Britton

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Is she on the nice list? (Yes!) The actress met Santa at the Dodgers Holiday Festival on Dec. 1 at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

Alessia Cara

Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

With red and green accents, the singer helped welcome in the season at the Dec. 1 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting in N.Y.C. 

The Radio City Rockettes

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

And who better to help her than the Radio City Rockettes, also in the colors of Christmas? 

Brad Paisley

Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Paisley was among the performers who got all festive for the lighting, which aired on NBC. 

Carrie Underwood

Credit: Jeff Johnson

The singer brought the cozy with her fire-lit stage during the tree lighting on Dec. 1. 

Kate Hudson

On Dec. 1, Hudson strapped on her antlers and put on Christmasy attire to celebrate the fact that Christmas would only be 24 days away. We love the enthusiasm!

Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star got her entire family together to experience Holiday Road, an immersive holiday experience in Georgia that even baby Blaze got to enjoy.

Jennifer Hudson

Hudson — who's only one award shy of earning the EGOT — brought holiday cheer to her friends Emmy, Grammy and Oscar.

Mariah Carey

The Queen of Christmas stays ready so she doesn't have to get ready. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" will be on repeat until further notice. 

Kelly Ripa

Behold ... the perfect tree. The Ripa/Consuelos household is already glowing with a beautiful tree and the most colorful lights.

Loni Love

The Real's Love and co-hosts Adrienne Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais are ready for their holiday shows to begin, and their festive set could not be cuter.

Dorinda Medley

The Real Housewives of New York alumna will "MAKE IT NICE" this Christmas, she said, and we wouldn't expect anything less.

Brittany Cartwright

Whether it's cozy or chic Christmas vibes, baby Cruz's holiday jammies trump them all.

Malika Haqq

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alumna took baby Ace to pick out a Christmas tree, and we can't help but notice how much Ace is his daddy's twin!

Margaret Josephs

It's a white Christmas at the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's house, and the only person who's missing is Marge Sr.

Gretchen Rossi

Parents Rossi and Slade Smiley took daughter Skylar to meet Santa — and the darling little cutie looked like she and Saint Nick hit it off.

Deena Nicole Buckner

The ornaments are here! The Jersey Shore star and her boys CJ and Cameron did a stellar job bringing Christmas cheer to their home in New Jersey.

Dolores Catania

Now that Thanksgiving is out of the way, it's all about the enormous tree at the Jersey Housewife's house.

Gwen Stefani

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/ABC via Getty

The singer did her thing on Nov. 28 while filming The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. 

Michelle Obama

Credit: BFA

The former first lady welcomed three New York City high school students to help her press the button on the holiday lights show at Saks Fifth Avenue on Nov. 22. 

Kel Mitchell

Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Kicking off the holiday season very early, the actor joined the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on Nov. 28.

By Diane J. Cho