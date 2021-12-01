Stars Are Getting into the Christmas Spirit! See the Holly Jolly Photos
Christmas 2021 is right around the corner, and these celebrities are ready to jingle bell rock onto Santa's good list this year
The Van Der Beek Family
Dawson's Creek alumnus James shared sweet snaps on his Instagram Story of his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children - daughters Gwendolyn, 3, Emilia, 5, Annabel, 7, and Olivia, 11 and sons Joshua, 9, and Jeremiah, whose birth he announced in November - enjoying the streets of Fredricksburg, Texas, while dressed in Christmas gear on Dec. 7.
From a Santa hat complete with tinsel and lights to red and white striped pants and a full elf outfit, the Van Der Beek kids didn't hold back when showing off their holiday spirit.
"#ChristmasCrew," James affectionately captioned a video of Kimberly and his little ones strolling the town.
Sterling K. Brown
The happiest place on earth at the most wonderful time of the year! The This Is Us actor narrated a candlelight procession at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Dec. 5.
Kevin & Danielle Jonas
The couple treated daughters Valentina and Alena to a visit at the the IHG Hotels & Resorts Santa Suite Retreat at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Dec. 7 in N.Y.C
Keke Palmer
The actress was joined by Santa himself to read to kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood on Dec. 6 during a holiday party hosted by Old Navy.
John Legend
Legend made it a "legendary" holiday during a Christmas event at Nordstrom in N.Y.C. on Dec. 3.
Alfonso Ribeiro
On Dec. 4, the actor brought his wife Angela and kids Ava, Anders and Alfonso Jr. to the walk-through Holiday Road light installation at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California.
Kate Middleton & Prince William
The royals brought the festive red on Dec. 8 for the "Together at Christmas" community carol service at London's Westminster Abbey.
Barack & Michelle Obama
Santa ... Obama? The former president and first lady returned home to Chicago in early December to deliver gifts to kids at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.
Matt Sorum & Ace Harper
Sorum, wife Ace Harper and baby girl Lou Ellington were joined by pups Bowie and Ella in this festive family shot.
Maren Morris
Morris brought the wintry vibes on Dec. 2 at the National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C.
Patti LaBelle
The legendary songstress also made the night festive in her red accents.
Chris Stapleton & H.E.R.
The singers got a prime spot in front of the National Tree, with the country crooner rocking a guitar and the R&B starlet dressed up almost like a candy cane.
Billy Porter & LL Cool J
Fellow D.C. performers Porter and LL were in the spirit, too, with the former almost looking like a present in his Michael Kors ensemble!
Kristin Chenoweth
Baby it's cold outside — but the Broadway starlet didn't mind in her fur-trimmed look for the National Christmas Tree Lighting.
President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden
Meanwhile, the president and first lady stood by as the tree was lit. Also present: Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, who has been leading the White House Hanukkah celebrations.
Chris Evans
Captain America got into the holiday spirit with a visit to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Kaley Cuoco
On the other side of the country, Cuoco celebrated her 36th birthday in December with a trip to Disneyland to see Mickey and Minnie in all their festive attire.
Connie Britton
Is she on the nice list? (Yes!) The actress met Santa at the Dodgers Holiday Festival on Dec. 1 at Dodger Stadium in L.A.
Alessia Cara
With red and green accents, the singer helped welcome in the season at the Dec. 1 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting in N.Y.C.
The Radio City Rockettes
And who better to help her than the Radio City Rockettes, also in the colors of Christmas?
Brad Paisley
Paisley was among the performers who got all festive for the lighting, which aired on NBC.
Carrie Underwood
The singer brought the cozy with her fire-lit stage during the tree lighting on Dec. 1.
Kate Hudson
On Dec. 1, Hudson strapped on her antlers and put on Christmasy attire to celebrate the fact that Christmas would only be 24 days away. We love the enthusiasm!
Kandi Burruss
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star got her entire family together to experience Holiday Road, an immersive holiday experience in Georgia that even baby Blaze got to enjoy.
Jennifer Hudson
Hudson — who's only one award shy of earning the EGOT — brought holiday cheer to her friends Emmy, Grammy and Oscar.
Mariah Carey
The Queen of Christmas stays ready so she doesn't have to get ready. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" will be on repeat until further notice.
Kelly Ripa
Behold ... the perfect tree. The Ripa/Consuelos household is already glowing with a beautiful tree and the most colorful lights.
Loni Love
The Real's Love and co-hosts Adrienne Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais are ready for their holiday shows to begin, and their festive set could not be cuter.
Dorinda Medley
The Real Housewives of New York alumna will "MAKE IT NICE" this Christmas, she said, and we wouldn't expect anything less.
Brittany Cartwright
Whether it's cozy or chic Christmas vibes, baby Cruz's holiday jammies trump them all.
Malika Haqq
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alumna took baby Ace to pick out a Christmas tree, and we can't help but notice how much Ace is his daddy's twin!
Margaret Josephs
It's a white Christmas at the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's house, and the only person who's missing is Marge Sr.
Gretchen Rossi
Parents Rossi and Slade Smiley took daughter Skylar to meet Santa — and the darling little cutie looked like she and Saint Nick hit it off.
Deena Nicole Buckner
The ornaments are here! The Jersey Shore star and her boys CJ and Cameron did a stellar job bringing Christmas cheer to their home in New Jersey.
Dolores Catania
Now that Thanksgiving is out of the way, it's all about the enormous tree at the Jersey Housewife's house.
Gwen Stefani
The singer did her thing on Nov. 28 while filming The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.
Michelle Obama
The former first lady welcomed three New York City high school students to help her press the button on the holiday lights show at Saks Fifth Avenue on Nov. 22.
Kel Mitchell
Kicking off the holiday season very early, the actor joined the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on Nov. 28.