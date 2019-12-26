The Most Extravagant Gifts Celebrities Gave & Got for Christmas This Year

From engagement rings to tiny homes, these celebrities know how to give a good gift
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 26, 2019 02:09 PM

1 of 8

Nick Jonas Got Wife Priyanka a Snowmobile! 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Special delivery from… Santa! The big man himself drove in on Priyanka Chopra’s gift from husband Nick.

“Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah!” Chopra wrote on Instagram of her brand new snowmobile. “My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you!”

Nick said of his wife’s reaction, “Nothing better than seeing her smile.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Stormi Got a Visit From Princess Poppy Thanks to Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s daughter is obsessed with the movie Trolls, and the pink protagonist, Princess Poppy. For Christmas, Stormi’s dad Scott made a couple calls and got Princess Poppy herself to visit!

3 of 8

Kris Jenner Got Stormi a Tiny House

Kylie Jenner/ Youtube

The house (which is bigger than most people’s one bedroom apartment) is a replica of the playhouse that Stormi’s mom Kylie had as a baby. Watching Stormi play in the little house made both Kris and Kylie tear up

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Got North Michael Jackson's Actual Jacket 

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty; Inset: Presley Ann/Getty

The Kardashian Wests got their eldest daughter, North, Michael Jackson’s iconic, one-of-a-kind jacket for Christmas. Kardashian West explained that she and West won the jacket in an auction and that “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan.” The couple had the sleeves and jacket tacked up so that North can continue to wear the jacket as she grows. 

“She’s so grateful and excited,” Kardashian West said of her daughter’s response to her gift. 

Advertisement

5 of 8

Keonna Green Got an Engagement Ring From Nick Young

Nick Young/Instagram

The NBA player spent Christmas with his three children — son Nick Jr., 7, daughter Navi, 3, and son Nyce Amaru, 6 months — and their mother, Keonna Green, whom he now can call his fiancée, thanks to a special gift he gave her on Christmas! 

Green showed off the sparkler on Instagram. 

6 of 8

Greg Vaughn Gave an Engagement Ring to Angie Harmon

Greg Vaughan/Instagram

The Rizzoli & Isles actress, 47, got a sweet (and sparkly) surprise when her actor boyfriend Greg Vaughan popped the question on Christmas! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

Dan Reynolds Gave Wife Aja Volkman a Ring, Too!  

Aja Volkman/Instagram

Volkman showed off the ring her husband, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, gave her for Christmas. Volkman announced in a heartfelt post on Instagram that Reynolds had popped the question once again on Christmas Day, nearly one year after their reconciliation. “The answer has always been yes,” she wrote.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 8

Lindsey Vonn Surprised Her Fiancè, P.K. Subban, a Ring of His Own

Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

Vonn and Subban were already engaged, but that didn’t stop the Olympian from proposing to her hockey star fiancé on Christmas.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!” she captioned the post showing off her husband’s ring. “On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes.”

She continued: “We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.