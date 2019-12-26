Nick Jonas Got Wife Priyanka a Snowmobile!
Special delivery from… Santa! The big man himself drove in on Priyanka Chopra’s gift from husband Nick.
“Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah!” Chopra wrote on Instagram of her brand new snowmobile. “My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you!”
Nick said of his wife’s reaction, “Nothing better than seeing her smile.”
Stormi Got a Visit From Princess Poppy Thanks to Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner’s daughter is obsessed with the movie Trolls, and the pink protagonist, Princess Poppy. For Christmas, Stormi’s dad Scott made a couple calls and got Princess Poppy herself to visit!
Kris Jenner Got Stormi a Tiny House
The house (which is bigger than most people’s one bedroom apartment) is a replica of the playhouse that Stormi’s mom Kylie had as a baby. Watching Stormi play in the little house made both Kris and Kylie tear up!
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Got North Michael Jackson's Actual Jacket
The Kardashian Wests got their eldest daughter, North, Michael Jackson’s iconic, one-of-a-kind jacket for Christmas. Kardashian West explained that she and West won the jacket in an auction and that “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan.” The couple had the sleeves and jacket tacked up so that North can continue to wear the jacket as she grows.
“She’s so grateful and excited,” Kardashian West said of her daughter’s response to her gift.
Keonna Green Got an Engagement Ring From Nick Young
The NBA player spent Christmas with his three children — son Nick Jr., 7, daughter Navi, 3, and son Nyce Amaru, 6 months — and their mother, Keonna Green, whom he now can call his fiancée, thanks to a special gift he gave her on Christmas!
Green showed off the sparkler on Instagram.
Greg Vaughn Gave an Engagement Ring to Angie Harmon
The Rizzoli & Isles actress, 47, got a sweet (and sparkly) surprise when her actor boyfriend Greg Vaughan popped the question on Christmas!
Dan Reynolds Gave Wife Aja Volkman a Ring, Too!
Volkman showed off the ring her husband, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, gave her for Christmas. Volkman announced in a heartfelt post on Instagram that Reynolds had popped the question once again on Christmas Day, nearly one year after their reconciliation. “The answer has always been yes,” she wrote.
Lindsey Vonn Surprised Her Fiancè, P.K. Subban, a Ring of His Own
Vonn and Subban were already engaged, but that didn’t stop the Olympian from proposing to her hockey star fiancé on Christmas.
“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!” she captioned the post showing off her husband’s ring. “On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes.”
She continued: “We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe.”