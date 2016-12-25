Whether they are celebrating Christmas in the mountains or sending love to their fans, celebrities have taken to social media to share how they spend their holidays

A Charmed Christmas! See How the Stars Are Celebrating Christmas

Whether they are celebrating Christmas in the mountains or sending love to their fans, celebrities have taken to social media to share how they are spending their holiday.

For some, the festivities began on Christmas Eve with big holiday bashes like the Kardashian-Jenner party Kris Jenner threw on Saturday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Others celebrated their holidays in scenic settings where snow was plentiful. Ciara took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snowy scene for her family's Christmas photo.

Big smiles were shown all around with the pregnant 31-year-old singer standing beside her husband NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and her 2-year-old son from a previous relationship, Future Zahir.

She captioned the photo, "Merry Christmas! Love The Wilsons," and showed a hint of her baby bump in the black winter ensemble she donned against the snowy background.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed their first Christmas with daughter Luna, who appeared next to her mother in an Instagram photo dressed in a Santa Claus onesie.

Lady Gaga shared a video of her cute pooch Miss Asia Kinney wearing an adorably festive Mrs. Claus dress.

"Come on…are you Santa's little helper? Are you?" Lady Gaga asked. "Mrs. Claus, where's all the presents?"

The 30-year-old singer also sent out a special message to her "Monsters" in front of a large Christmas tree and a pile of presents.

"Merry Christmas little monsters," she said. "We love you so much. I wish I could share all of this with you, but, instead, I'm sending you all of my love."

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade posted a family holiday video called "Wade Holiday Mockumentary," highlighting how their family spends their time together, complete with dance-offs, pillow fights and Christmas tree decorations.

Actress Katie Holmes spread some holiday cheer with "Santa's dust" on Instagram.

See more celebrity Christmas posts below.

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul sent a holiday message to his fans, which turned out to be somewhat difficult for him as he was pelted with snowballs.

"It's your friend, Aaron Paul. I just wanted to wish you all a Merry Christmas," he said, before being cut off by a rogue ball of snow.

"Nice one guys!" he said.

"Raise a glass, be with family, celebrate," he continued, before being cut off again by a snowball to the face. "Oh my gosh, these kids," he said, adding, "Nice one, guys!"