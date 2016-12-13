Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their split on Monday, following an altercation in May

Christina El Moussa Took Her Kids to See Santa the Day Before Separation Announcement

Christina and Tarek El Moussa are trying to keep things as normal as possible for their children in the wake of their separation.

On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet photo of her and Tarek’s two children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1, meeting Santa ahead of Christmas.

Christina captioned the adorable photo with three simple emojis: a single heart, a Christmas tree and a Santa.

The day after Christina’s photo was posted, the couple gave a joint statement to PEOPLE revealing that they’re going their separate ways after seven years of marriage. Both Tarek and Christina agree that both their jobs and family life will continue ahead as normal.

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” their statement read. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

Their split comes after a May altercation where authorities were called to the couple’s house after Tarek took a handgun from his safe and left the home. He was later apprehended on a trail in the Chino Hills State Park and no charges were filed.