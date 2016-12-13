Christina El Moussa 'Can't Complain' While Stepping Out for First Time After Shocking Split News

HGTV star Christina El Moussa stepped out for the first time since news of her shocking split from husband and Flip or Flop co-host, Tarek El Moussa.

On Tuesday, the mom of two emerged from her home in Orange County wearing a T-shirt that read, “Pink Champagne, Can’t Complain.”

Image zoom Credit: SplashNews

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the pair said in the statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

As the pair continued to gain unexpected fame from their show, the pressures of being in the spotlight allegedly put an overwhelming strain on their relationship.

“In a lot of ways they just seemed wildly incompatible,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She has champagne tastes, and he’s a beer-from-a-can kind of guy.”

The source continued: “And that was okay for a while when all they could afford was canned beer — they were on the same page, working together to make it and to do the best with what they had. But the stardom from the show, and the money from the show, meant that she started to feel like she could finally have some of the finer things in life.”

After announcing that they would be going their separate ways, PEOPLE learned that the couple had been living separately and seeing other people for months.

Though the two continue to explore relationships with other people, the source confirms that infidelity was not a factor in their decision to separate.