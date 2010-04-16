Christina Applegate Is Getting Married!

Christina Applegate said last year that her goal was to find “happiness and joy” – and she has done just that with her new fiancé Martyn Lenoble.

“Christina Applegate and musician Martyn Lenoble are engaged,” her rep confirmed to PEOPLE Friday. The couple, who have been dating for two years, got engaged on Valentine s Day.

Applegate has been through a rough couple of years. The Samantha Who? star was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer of 2008 and later underwent a double mastectomy, then reconstructive surgery.

This will be the second marriage for both Applegate and Lenoble. No date has been set for the wedding.

With reporting by JULIE JORDAN

