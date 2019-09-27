The Absolute Sweetest Photos of Christina and Ant Anstead's New Baby Boy, Hudson

He’s here! Christina and Ant Anstead announced the arrival of their baby boy, Hudson London, on Sept. 6, 2019.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” the new mom said on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” the new dad announced on social media.

Hudson marked the fifth child for the couple, though their first together — each star has two children from their previous marriages.