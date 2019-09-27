The Absolute Sweetest Photos of Christina and Ant Anstead's New Baby Boy, Hudson

He’s here! Christina and Ant Anstead announced the arrival of their baby boy, Hudson London, on Sept. 6, 2019.
“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” the new mom said on Instagram.
“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” the new dad announced on social media.
Hudson marked the fifth child for the couple, though their first together — each star has two children from their previous marriages.
Dad took a peek at his perfect baby boy in this sweet snap from day one.
“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina told PEOPLE earlier this summer. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”
And baby makes three! Christina’s children from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa — son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9 — met Hudson together, and couldn’t have been happier.
Anstead joked about the lack of sleep with her newborn boy on her Instagram Story during the family’s hospital stay.
Ant chimed in, too, tweeting, “I always wanted to know what 12 minutes of sleep feels like…”
Homeward bound! The Ansteads shared that they were taking their baby home three days after his birth.
“Time to go home,” Mom wrote, tagging Hoag Health Center in Newport Beach. “We had the most amazing hospital experience… doctors, nurses, entire staff — all incredible.”
Christina’s caption said it all of this photo of Taylor snuggling Hudson the week of his birth.
On Sept. 14, Mama and Hudson made their first official outing, for Taylor’s soccer game.
“Our first outing was a success. 👏🏼Hudson slept, Tay scored! ⚽️♥️,” Christina captioned the picture of herself posing with her two children.
Dad used a sleepy pic of Hudson to celebrate the latest season of his new series. Smart move!
Christina got real about postpartum life on her Instagram Story during week two, writing, “Dark circles, dark roots, sore boobs, healing C-section — worth it all for this sweet baby boy.”
But what a reward for the work! Days later, Christina shared a snap of her “milk drunk” babe smiling.
She also got to work on at least one item on her checklist, touching up her roots while snuggling her boy on Sept. 20.
Peek-a-boo, Hudson! With Mom back on bed rest after a busy few weeks that included throwing Taylor’s 9th birthday party, it was time for naps for Hudson and a good read for Christina on Sept. 26.