Christina Aguilera on Her Emotional Humanitarian Trip to Ecuador: 'It Is a Part of My Blood'

Christina Aguilera connected with her family’s history on a humanitarian trip in Ecuador last week, visiting the country her father is from for the very first time.

“This particular trip was sort of extra-special for me because it is my blood and heritage,” the singer, 34, told the Associated Press. “My father was born in Ecuador and my grandfather was born in Quito, which is the city I stayed in. And we would drive out in the fields which were hours away by car and into the farmland and sort of refugee areas where people are struggling.”

Aguilera, who has been the volunteer global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief since 2009, visited the South American nation to help hungry children as part of the company’s efforts.

“This was a really interesting and raw way to go about it,” she said. “It wasn’t like I vacationed there in one of the more beautiful spots such as Galapagos Islands or things like that. I went into the fields and got to meet the women and children there who are really trying to survive.”

The “Beautiful” vocalist has visited Haiti, Rwanda and Guatemala on her humanitarian trips. This year, Ecuador just so happened to be on Yum!’s list of potential places.

“I definitely had always wanted to go visit where my dad comes from, the culture, you know, not having sort of a consistent relationship at all in my life with him and not really knowing him as I’ve gotten older through the years as well,” she explained. “You know, there’s a history there. But, you know, it is a part of my blood and a part of my heritage and a part of my people. And I would look at the faces and I would sort of … sometimes feel like I saw a resemblance. I think it’s important and I think it’s good to know where you come from and sort of get to know your

Aguilera told the AP she learned the stories of children who travel great lengths to make it to school.

“It takes these kids 45 minutes walking by themselves, alone, up a hill,” she said.

Thanks to a new campaign, Aguilera will spread word about Yum!’s ongoing hunger relief efforts benefiting the United Nations World Food Programme in an upcoming PSA and posters at the brand’s KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants. roots.”

The Voice judge, who is taking a break from the singing competition until next year, said she plans on sharing what she’s learned in Ecuador with her two children, Max, 7, and Summer Rain, 13 months.

“It’s really hard for these kids and I couldn’t wait to come back and tell my own kids these stories to … better appreciate what they have,” she said. “These kids, they just were the most well-mannered, sweet-natured, little kids.”