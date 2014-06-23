"Happy 1st Day of Summer!" the mom-to-be writes

Summer is getting off to a bumpy start for Christina Aguilera.

The mom-to-be, 33, shared a selfie (ahem, bumpie) of her growing baby belly on Twitter over the weekend.

“Happy 1st Day of Summer!” she wrote, plugging Eos lip balm.

Aguilera is expecting a daughter with fiancé Matthew Rutler. The singer is already mom to 6-year-old son Max from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman.