Christie Brinkley Meets with Her Ex

Christie Brinkley met with her estranged husband, architect Peter Cook, and his parents on Tuesday, according to the New York Daily News.

“I’d rather not comment,” Brinkley, 52, told the paper as she left her $22 million estate in New York’s Hamptons after the visit from the Cooks. “I just don’t want to fuel this anymore.”

Although Cook, 47, has been photographed recently wearing his wedding ring, Brinkley was not wearing hers on Tuesday.

The appearance marks Brinkley’s return to the Hamptons, where she and Cook lived until Brinkley learned that Cook had carried on a year-long affair with Diana Bianchi, now 19, whom he’d hired to work as an assistant in his office.

After Brinkley’s July 12 announcement that she was separating from Cook after 10 years of marriage, the "devastated" CoverGirl model took her kids Jack, 11, and Sailor, 8, to Los Angeles to be with her parents and has kept out of sight ever since.

Cook, who has publicly apologized for his infidelity, arrived at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the gated home he and Brinkley had shared; he was followed by his elderly parents, Harry and Jean, who were driven in a town car from their Long Island home, according to the Daily News.

After a 15-minute visit, Brinkley led the caravan out of the estate in her tan Lexus SUV, the paper reports.

An hour later, Brinkley returned to the house with her 20-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel (whose dad is Brinkley’s ex, Billy Joel).

Pausing in the driveway, Brinkley handed the Daily News photographer a box of Popsicles, saying, “Here, this is a little gift for you. I want you to take this. It’s very, very hot out.”