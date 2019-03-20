Christian Siriano Calls Friend Selma Blair 'So Strong and Powerful' in Wake of Her MS Diagnosis

Ever since Selma Blair revealed she was diagnosed with MS in October 2018, the actress has received an outpouring of support, particularly from her fellow celebrity pals.

Since then, dozens of celebrities have expressed their support on social media. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who co-starred alongside Blair in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions, was one of the first to support her friend, stating “I love you, I’m proud of you and there is nothing I wouldn’t do for you.”

In February, Blair, 46, made her first red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party with a customized cane in hand, as well as a television interview with Good Morning America. And fans and friends alike praised the star for her bravery in speaking so candidly about the disease.

Fashion designer and Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano sat down with PEOPLE Now and shared encouraging words for Blair, a longtime friend who just named Siriano as her dream designer to collaborate with on an adaptive clothing line for people with and without disabilities. The fashion designer, 33, is well known for his inclusive and body positive fashion, as well as his diverse runway shows.

“I have actually known for quite a long time,” Siriano revealed to PEOPLE Now. “She walked for my 10th anniversary show [below], which was two seasons ago. She was like, Yeah, that is kind of why I couldn’t walk.”

“That is what is most shocking, is that she didn’t know and wasn’t aware,” Siriano continued. “I think what is amazing is she is so strong and powerful and showing the world what you can be and have this diagnosis. I hope she gets better.”

After her public appearances, Sarah Michelle Gellar once again commended the actress for her strength, posting an Instagram photo of Blair’s appearance at the Vanity Fair red carpet, where she drew a lot of praise for her openness of the use of her cane.

“To say I’m proud would be a gross understatement,” Gellar captioned the photo “When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on.”

Actress Jaime King also showed support for Blair regarding her diagnosis, saying, “Always and forever I will take care of you, love you and hold you. You are the strongest woman I know. The pride I feel is beyond words.”

Though Blair is in a “flare-up” of the disease, as she explained on Good Morning America, she said that even through the hardest times she’s had hope.

“I had tears. They weren’t tears of panic,” she told Robin Roberts about the diagnosis. “They were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control, and there was some relief in that.”