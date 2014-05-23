The couple, already parents to a 9-year-old daughter, are expecting their second child

Holy baby bump, Batman!

Christian Bale and his wife, Sibi Blazic, enjoyed a walk around Los Angeles on Thursday, and Blazic – who’s expecting her second child with the Dark Knight star – was all smiles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It was the second time this week that the couple, already parents to a 9-year-old daughter, were spotted out and about, following a sunny stroll Tuesday in Santa Monica.

In March, PEOPLE confirmed that the American Hustle actor, 40, and the former model and makeup artist, 44, had a new baby on the way – shortly after the couple walked the red carpet at the Academy Awards, where Bale was nominated for best actor and where Blazic showed off her blossoming figure.