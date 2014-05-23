Christian Bale Steps Out with Pregnant Wife Sibi Blazic
The couple, already parents to a 9-year-old daughter, are expecting their second child
Holy baby bump, Batman!
Christian Bale and his wife, Sibi Blazic, enjoyed a walk around Los Angeles on Thursday, and Blazic – who’s expecting her second child with the Dark Knight star – was all smiles.
It was the second time this week that the couple, already parents to a 9-year-old daughter, were spotted out and about, following a sunny stroll Tuesday in Santa Monica.
In March, PEOPLE confirmed that the American Hustle actor, 40, and the former model and makeup artist, 44, had a new baby on the way – shortly after the couple walked the red carpet at the Academy Awards, where Bale was nominated for best actor and where Blazic showed off her blossoming figure.
Devoted dad Bale said in 2009: “It’s all about my girls, my wife and my daughter. I carry a picture of them with me all the time.”