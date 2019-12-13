This week, Chrissy Teigen — a.k.a. Twitter’s favorite celeb and the woman who is “currently sleeping with the sexiest man alive” according to her Twitter bio — took some time to interact with her Twitter followers, whom she says she considers her “friends,” and boy, was it informative and enlightening.

Teigen started off what she called “celebrity question asking time” by answering one fan’s question about her junk drawer — she has one! — and opening the floor to more questions from her followers, channeling her signature self-deprecating humor and telling them to ask about “anything [they] would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity.”

Here’s what she had to say on everything from flying as a celebrity to the meaning behind her children’s names.

On Being a Celebrity:

“It is good because I am comfortable,” Teigen told one person who asked what it’s like to be famous. “But I have an awesome life and zero life all at the same time,” the mom-of-two added.

The Cravings author also got real about one major “unfair” upside of fame: that fellow plane passengers don’t seem to mind if her kids act out mid-flight. To be fair, we’d probably be too busy fangirling over Luna, 3½, and Miles, 19 months, to get upset over any antics, either.

The Lip Sync Battle host shared that after one of her typical off-the-cuff tweets went viral during an awards show, she realized that people were paying more attention to what she had to say than they had before — not that that kept her from being her candid, hilarious self. “Life was never the same,” she joked of her rise to Twitter superstardom.

On Herself — and Her Anxiety

While Teigen opened up about the perks of fame, she also shared how the constant visibility and scrutiny has heightened her anxiety. Asked if she has “changed for the better since becoming a celebrity,” she replied that it was a thought-provoking question, adding, “I dunno, honestly.”

The outspoken mom candidly shut down the idea that she simply basks in her star status all day long. While she’s quick to acknowledge her privileges, she also doesn’t linger on them, instead, worrying about making missteps and if “everyone hates” her. (Chrissy, we could NEVER.)

She also opened up about cancel culture in 2019, sharing how anxiety-inducing the interview process is as a result — hoping what you say isn’t taken out of context, and waiting for the piece to come out. “I hate it,” she stated.

When it comes to her anxiety, Chrissy never shies away from sharing how medicine helps her cope. And while money can help cover the cost of meds, it’s not a fix for the underlying issues, she added.

On Fan Interactions

On the topic of going out in public, Teigen wrote that she only goes out “once a month or less” and stipulated that it’s only if her “hair and makeup” are done already.

And if you ever are lucky enough to meet the Queen of Twitter herself, remember to be considerate of her time and space — because she’s doing the same for you.

But also, if you’re anxiously debating with your BFF whether or not to snap a pic … just do it! Politely!

And definitely DON’T ask her if she remembers your friend Sarah — you know, the one with the cute top that she complimented?? — from that one time she asked Chrissy for a photo at a dimly lit restaurant in L.A. like, eight years ago.

On Biggest Celeb Secrets

Chrissy let fans in on the ultimate secret about how celebs manage to fly commercial, revealing that there’s a remote terminal at LAX “you pay membership for” where you’re screened through security privately and driven directly to the plane. “I know. I know,” she wrote.

And it turns out she has no straight answer on whether or not celebs are particularly different than they appear to be:

The cookbook author also reflected on how far she’s come, adding that her team “would beg” for her to be booked on certain shows on which she’s now a highly coveted guest.

She didn’t have an answer about if the rich and famous will be saved first in case of an apocalypse, but she did raise another important conspiracy theory: is John Legend part of the Illuminati?

On the Paparazzi

If you were ever wondering how stars deal with the constant pressure of being photographed, Teigen has some insight. She opened up about planning vacations around potentially being photographed saying, “I’m super paranoid but there’s nothing that can be done,” adding, “whatever it’s life!”

She also told some paparazzi horror stories, like one where she fled a photographer and ended up “shaking and crying” but offered, “if you’re nice to them, they’re good to you.”

There is one caveat to that rule, though. Teigen tweeted, “BUT one time, a guy in N.Y.C. short directly into a dressing room I was changing in. I memorized his face and still hate him.” Ugh, gross!

While Teigen tries to be kind to the photographers, she revealed that her daughter “hates them” when asked by a fan if the paparazzi are respectful when her two children are around.

On Friends Who Keep Her Humble

Dream of being besties with Teigen? She said that a lot of her current best friends “are people [she] met on the creative side.” That means her glam squad, managers and agents. She added, “I also have best friends in New York who make fun of me all the time and it’s great.”

On Normal People Things

When you’re a celebrity, leaving the house to do the things that regular people do can be difficult. Teigen misses going to the grocery store the most, though.

She also admitted that she has to make reservations for restaurants just like everyone else, and she doesn’t “give them the option to say no” and is super clear about who’s coming to dine. We love a gal who knows what she wants!

Teigen was asked if she does her own Christmas and grocery shopping, to which she admitted that she leaves that up to her assistants save for one exception: “when it’s the assistant’s [birthday] and you gotta go yourself.”

She may be down to earth, but she hasn’t taken public transit in almost a decade. Can we blame her? We’re sure she’d be getting swamped for photos.

And she dished about how celebrities keep and change their phone numbers, but said hers “has been the same for a long time.”

On John’s Sort of Annoying Habits

We all know Legend and Teigen are a match made in music video heaven, but Teigen shared some insight into their marriage, revealing some hilarious, sort of annoying, habits that her husband has. Like leaving his alarm on after he leaves the room for breakfast:

Or telling his wife about his schedule during inconsequential moments. “He will tell me something he knows I didn’t hear and get mad when I’m confused later,” she complained.

Every couple has their lovers’ spats, but how do the Sexiest Man Alive and his right-hand woman handle it? Teigen fights, her husband refuses to.

On How She Runs Her Home

Little is more fascinating than learning the ins and outs of how celebrities run their lives. Teigen said that her home may be large, but all of its rooms are used for something, and that she also keeps her house a “fortress” when it comes to her safety and privacy.

Trying to become an assistant to the stars? Teigen said she and her husband hire candidates who have worked for Hollywood agents because “they’re usually completely over working for agents.”

Did you know that, when you’re a star, you don’t have to deal with mail? Or really pay your own bills?! Teigen has a business accountant “who handles everything,” which we can only assume makes life much easier. She also has a house manager; someone who “works at the house all day to handle [their] lives and day to day business.”

Teigen even has payments to pay on her home.

On Her Kids

When you’re a parent to the cutest kids in Hollywood, of course people want to know everything about them. Like, do they care that their mom is on television? Absolutely not.

It doesn’t really bother Teigen when people go up to her children and speak with them in public without her permission. She said that most of the time, she knows when fans are just trying to be sweet. “A lot of people touch and hug, which is weird,” she admitted, but added that she understands. “I’m also a toucher without realizing…I’m not mad at touch but get people who are.”

And in terms of childcare, the kiddos are covered. Four “incredible” nannies help out Teigen, with one rotating and staying overnight.

Teigen also told her followers the reasoning behind Luna and Miles’ names. Luna’s name came days after she was born: “It was about to be a red moon and the sky was incredible,” Teigen wrote. Luna means moon in Italian and Spanish. Miles’ naming was natural. “Miles came out such a Miles,” she said.

And while she has a lot of stuff, Teigen said that if she had to grab one thing to save from her house, it’d be the kids’ baby boxes, which have “their hospital hats and bracelets, polaroids and cards from family.”

Thanks for all the insider info, Chrissy! Until the next “celebrity question time!”