17 Hilarious, Deeply Personal & Cringe-Worthy Confessions Chrissy Teigen Has Shared Through the Years

The Cravings: Hungry for More author appeared on a September 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Among her many candid confessions — including that she’s down for a threesome with Cardi B and Rihanna — the ever-outspoken star revealed to audiences that she and Legend slept together on their first date.

“I closed the deal the first night,” Teigen said proudly during the Bravo talk show’s streaming After Show, to the encouragement of Cohen and Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd.

Modeling at the time, Teigen met Legend on the set of his 2007 music videofor his single, “Stereo.”

“We were on a music video set all day together and then I went to one of his shows and then … yeah …” she said.