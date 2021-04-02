Chrissy Teigen is featured on the cover of PEOPLE’s 2021 Beautiful Issue

Chrissy Teigen Says 'We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat' As She Adds Latest PEOPLE Cover Story to Display Wall

Chrissy Teigen's latest PEOPLE cover is about to take over her display wall!

The cookbook author shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday of the poster-sized images from PEOPLE's The Beautiful Issue in comparison to the standard-sized magazine covers she has hanging on a wall from other outlets.

"We're gonna need a bigger boat," Teigen, 35, joked in the caption in regards to the lack of space she has for more covers.

The wall of impressive achievements included cover stories from PEOPLE, Vogue, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Vanity Fair, and more.

Of her parenting style, Teigen told PEOPLE, "I'm an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids. For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they're very warm and friendly."

"You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings," Teigen added.

The former model credited the sense of adventure she's passed onto her kids to her mother.

"My mom was never once like, 'You probably shouldn't use Sharpie on your eyebrows,' " she said, laughing. "She just let me do it — and I learned! With kids, you let them figure out what they love. John and I are both very relaxed and willing to learn together."

Motherhood also changed her relationship with Legend, 42, whom she married in 2013 after meeting him in 2006 on the set of the music video for his song "Stereo."

"I thought I knew everything about John, and then [we] had children. Seeing him take care of them is beautiful," Teigen shared. "Seeing my partner be a father is really wonderful."