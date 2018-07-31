Repeat after me: You are Chrissy. I am Chrissy. We are all Chrissy. (You know, minus that whole supermodel/published author/John Legend‘s bae thing.) And from her thoughts on motherhood to the way she takes down the trolls of the world, here is why she is the only person who really gets us.

1. She has moments where she realizes she’s the only one making sense.

I will die of my eternal struggle to shake sense into everyone possible. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2016

2. And from time to time, solicits medical advice from the Internet.

My friiieeeennnnddddd wants to know if it's ever possible an ingrown hair warrants a trip to the doctor or dermatologist's office? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 29, 2016

It's me. I am the friend. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 29, 2016

3. And let’s be honest, we all know we could be in the Olympics if we really tried.

I feel like I could run really fast if I wanted to — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2016

4. She finds the humor in her stretch marks.

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

5. And after giving birth, knew it was her husband who needed a recovery.

to everyone asking, john is healing perfectly — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 17, 2016

6. She was perfectly honest about what that whole experience is really like.

no one told me i would be coming home in diapers too — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 20, 2016

7. She, too, is on the search for immediate gratification.

Things I need: John's album to come out. Natalie Portman in a new movie. Laser hair removal. A place to live. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 1, 2016

8. Sometimes, the odds just don’t work out in her favor.

9. This whole breast pump thing isn’t easy, and she won’t pretend it is.

Fell asleep with my breast pump on and I think I'm in a different dimension now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 15, 2016

10. She has days where she really just can’t even.

Today is too much let's move all clocks to 12:01 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2016

11. And she isn’t afraid to say it.

Go away, today. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2015

12. Her mind is filled with important questions.

someone please tell me that the pizza with the garlic knot crust at pizza hut is gross because i've been thinking about it for 3 days now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 20, 2016

13. She wonders about the things that we don’t talk about, but should.

How come we laugh at it and use it and like it but no one has ever actually questioned why a smiling poop emoji exists/where it came from? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 17, 2016

14. And will do whatever it takes to get answers, without shame.

do they still sell that jello no-bake cookies and cream delicious garbage??? it is horrific. i love it so much. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2016

15. Babies can give her a tough time, too.

She just kicked me in the face and then farted in it. The disrespect!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 9, 2016

16. And so do the Internet trolls she deals with on a daily basis.

"i never wanted to leave my daughter, i love her, BUT THAT'S JUST ME" – the passive aggressiveness is real! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

i dunno i can't find her https://t.co/fEj8rFHEMI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

17. She finds joy in the simple things.

THESE ARE LIFE AND GAME CHANGING TISSUES AND THIS IS UNPAID PASSION pic.twitter.com/6GX9byn2tt — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 22, 2016

18. She just wants to feel loved.

I don't get snapchat. How can I tell if people love me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2016

19. But also really can’t deal with other people being ridiculous.

The worst part of any flight diversion or hiccup or delay is by far all the people who think it's the first time it's ever happened, ever — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 14, 2016

20. She gets that shaving is tough – she hates shaving.

Big shoot today. Really had to take my time shaving. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 22, 2015

21. She isn’t her most alert self all the time, but then again, who is?

Had a convo with these shoes for a solid two mins before realizing no one was inside them pic.twitter.com/mDfzV7Iu8h — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 6, 2016

22. She makes hilarious dad jokes.

Which should I wear to the Oscars? pic.twitter.com/CzhuVqkEIu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 14, 2016

23. She doesn’t always understand her own body.

i don't mind that so many of you think i'm full of face fillers because i would too. i dunno why my face does what it does, i really don't. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2016

24. She has her guilty pleasures, too.

I watched, and enjoyed, a movie on the plane that every person on this planet made fun of and I am ashamed to say the name — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 8, 2015

25. She uses her time to do really important things.

i'm trying to photoshop john's head onto zayn's body in a 1D group shot. i have the saddest life pic.twitter.com/vDGdyzL2dD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2015

26. But knows what’s worth the trouble, and what isn’t.

I am so lazy I thought about looking at the super moon and decided 2033 isn't even that far away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2015

27. She doesn’t feel the need to be active on Sunday.

i have not had a sunday this lazy in a long, long time. my body has become the same texture and temperature as this couch. we are one. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2015

28. She has the same post-shower struggle we all do.

The 30 seconds of cold skin and hair post-shower…not worth it to me anymore. I no longer wish to shower again. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 16, 2015

29. She’s not always in the mood to socialize.

Just a heads up that headphones are apparently no longer the international sign for "I do not want to talk" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 15, 2015

30. She’ll take any big victory she can get.

OH MY GOD 11:11 REALLY IS MAGICAL pic.twitter.com/8iu5MM8DKR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2015

31. She can be a little dramatic, as we all are sometimes.

i am about to die alone, from acid reflux. just wanna say goodbye — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 2, 2016

32. She’s accepted the fact that she isn’t going to look pretty when she cries.

Sorry I don't practice my cry face okay — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2015

33. She’s not above feeling jealous.

Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people. https://t.co/SiE3h9aisY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018

Now that it’s been established that we’re the same person as Teigen, we’ll just be waiting here for someone to write a song about us. Any day now!