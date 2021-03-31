'I Don't Hide Anything': The Beauty In Chrissy Teigen's Most Honest Moments

Teigen knew when it was time to step away from Twitter and announced in March that "the platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively." She made it clear that it wasn't Twitter's fault — noting that the platform had reached out to offer help personally — or the trolls that drove her away.

"It's just me," she wrote in Instagram. "I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me."

Journalist Ronan Farrow supported the star in her decision, writing, "It’s a psychologically damaging place and I’m glad you’re talking about it."

Friend and actress Gabrielle Union also sent her love and support, commenting, "Love you mama ❤️"