'I Don't Hide Anything': The Beauty In Chrissy Teigen's Most Honest Moments
The model, cookbook author and mom of two has always kept it real, through the good and the bad
On Quitting Twitter
Teigen knew when it was time to step away from Twitter and announced in March that "the platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively." She made it clear that it wasn't Twitter's fault — noting that the platform had reached out to offer help personally — or the trolls that drove her away.
"It's just me," she wrote in Instagram. "I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me."
Journalist Ronan Farrow supported the star in her decision, writing, "It’s a psychologically damaging place and I’m glad you’re talking about it."
Friend and actress Gabrielle Union also sent her love and support, commenting, "Love you mama ❤️"
On Fighting with John
All couples have their moments — including Teigen and husband John Legend. The cookbook author revealed on Twitter that even though there's always house staff and loved ones around their home, she doesn't shy away from conflict in her relationship.
“I don’t hide anything,” Teigen admitted in December 2019. “I fight in cars, I fight at home, I fight at the airport. I don’t care."
Legend prefers to keep their affairs a bit more private, Teigen shared.
"John just won’t fight back.”
On Dealing with Postpartum Depression
After giving birth to daughter Luna in 2016, Teigen shared that she didn't realize she was dealing with postpartum depression and that "it was a sad existence."
"There were no highs," the star told Glamour UK in March 2020. “It was a flatline of life for a few months.”
Teigen talked about becoming "very introverted" and that she grappled with "paralyzing anxiety" and severe weight loss. However, with help from husband John Legend, the star was less worried about experiencing it again with the birth of son Miles because she had worked through it.
“It made it so much easier just knowing we would spot it immediately if it did happen again,” Teigen said.
On Working Out Communication Issues
Teigen wanted to make it clear that although "people see us in these music videos and it presents us like we have a perfect life," every couple has issues.
"Don't think you're alone if you're fighting with your spouse," she said during a YouTube live chat ahead of the premiere of Legend's "Wild" music video in August 2020.
"We have the same communication issues as other people," Teigen continued, explaining that she and Legend have "different communication styles," though they've learned how to "work around each other and know what works for one person versus the other."
"We grow together. We go to therapy and do all those things too," Legend added. "[We] try to take care of each other and be responsive to each other's needs."
On Choosing Sobriety
In December 2020, Teigen shared that reading Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker was the push she needed to give up alcohol for good. The star shared on Instagram Stories that she was "tired of day drinking and feeling like s---- by 6, not being able to sleep," and since reading the book, she's "been sober ever since."
"Even if you can't see yourself doing or just plain don't want to," she added, "it's still an incredible read."
On Celebrating Sobriety
The mom of two took a moment to share how her sobriety was going while in Washington D.C. to attend President Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration in January.
"Ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober," Teigen wrote on Instagram. "I know that's weird but it's like...a different world for me."
"everything is new and better. very happy," she continued. "the most happy bigly happy."
On Honoring Baby Jack
Teigen opened up about losing her son Jack at just 20 weeks gestation in September 2020. The star wrote about the devastating loss on Instagram, describing the experience to be “the kind of deep pain you only hear about.”
On Feb. 20, 2021, what would've been Jack's due date, Teigen paid tribute to her son by sharing a photo of a bracelet with Jack’s name on it, alongside two other ones with daughter Luna and son Miles’ names on them, and wrote, "Today was your due date. we love you forever 💜."
On Being Open About Loss
The same week baby Jack would have been born, Teigen spoke with Ellen DeGeneres to discuss how her devastating pregnancy loss experience eventually became "really transformative" for her, and how it lead her to therapy.
She began by explaining that, in a way, the experience "really saved me, because I don't think that I would've discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person."
The star also talked to DeGeneres about the beautiful ways her kids keep their brother's memory alive, saying, "'We'll be going to the beach or something and they'll say, 'Is baby Jack with us right now? Do you think he's up in the clouds?' It's just so beautiful and so sweet."
On Being Body Positive
The star shared a photo of herself following the lost of her son Jack and wrote about how her challenging journey has lead her to become proud.
"Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways," she wrote in December 2020.
"I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day," she continued. "Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx"
On What Her Modeling Experience Was Really Like
While being a model may look glamorous, the star got real about what really goes on behind the scenes. She posted several photos from her early 2010s Miami Fashion Week days recently and broke down her experience, one struggle at a time.
"200 bucks a show minus agency and I’d wait 5/6 hours sitting on the floor of the Mondrian to be seen," she wrote. "Booking a show at the Setai, walking over the pool, oh my god the excitement, C-class Naomi Campbell coming throughhhhhh!!!!!!"
Then added, "Dinner with randos at Prime 112, ordering enough food to take home to eat for the week cause the fashion show money would disappear with agency fees. Sleeping in a two bedroom at the Flamingo with 5 other girls, MEMORIES!"
On What's Really Happening Behind the Scenes
When cutie Miles wanted to join his mom on set, he stole the spotlight with a big smile, not realizing mom was trying to do it for the 'gram.
"please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty," Teigen captioned the hilarious moment.
On Being an Ally
As the number of hate crimes against Asians continue to grow throughout the pandemic, Teigen, whose mother is Thai and father is white, shared information on how to be anti racist on Instagram.
"As you’ve heard, Asian Americans have seen a huge spike in hate crimes since the start of COVID," she captioned several slides of educational info she reposted from Kim Saira and Annie Wu. "@kimsaira and @annie_wu_22 have put together some amazing info," she added, and directed her fans to read swipe through.