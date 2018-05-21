15 Times Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Trolled Husband John Legend

As we’ve learned through the years, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the ultimate relationship goals. And while yes, they are adorable together and give us so much hope whenever we’re confronted with yet another insufferable Tinder date, our favorite Chrissy and John moments don’t really involve mushy, gushy anecdotes. Instead, we just can’t seem to get enough of their feel-good trolling — specifically when the Cravings author roasts her hubby for the world to see. Like we said, goals.

Below, we highlight a few of those moments. We’re already looking forward to their future witty (and always loving) banter.

When Chrissy roasted John for going to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards a few days after welcoming their son, Miles.

wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting pic.twitter.com/l20XJGQ2Fu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

When she called him out for stealing her phone chargers.

yes @johnlegend I buy and leave all the phone chargers all around the house just so you can unplug them all and take them to work with you. all of them! I love that you love chargers! they're all for you! I just love you that's why I buy them. because you love them! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2018

And took matters into her own hands by purchasing this gem of a charger:

When she wasn’t super into his birthday message for her.

“How about a hi-res,” the model wrote in the comments.

When she made sure he remembered that he did not win an Oscar in 2017.

When she wasn’t mad about someone hacking his Twitter account.

When she responded to the viral meme of Arthur, who some folks say looks a lot like the singer.

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

When Chrissy’s plan to frame John for her murder taught us about #truelove.

I always have a note in my pocket that says "john did it" just in case I'm murdered because I don't want him to remarry #truelove #tips — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 30, 2014

When she wasn’t afraid to show how she really feels about John’s throwback look.

When she revealed she won’t be getting a divorce … in her own way.

When she wasn’t afraid to share her fantasy.

Basketball commentator said "One guy. Two guys. Three guys!" And I said "ugh that's my dream" and john ignored me per usual — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 24, 2016

When Chrissy called John out after he bragged on Twitter.

settle down, you're okay at it — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 31, 2016

When she was bummed about not getting recognition for John’s “All of Me” Grammy nods.

2 grammy noms for @johnlegend no one has congratulated me for being the inspiration behind "all of me" without me there is no all of me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2014

When John’s misspelled name tag brought her all the joy in the world.

When Chrissy revealed one of her many hobbies.

i'm trying to photoshop john's head onto zayn's body in a 1D group shot. i have the saddest life pic.twitter.com/vDGdyzL2dD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2015

When she gave us an idea for how to get back at guys who are annoying AF.