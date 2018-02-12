15 Times Chrissy Teigen Was Almost Too Hot for Instagram
WHEN SHE WHIPPED UP A SALAD WHILE TOPLESS
While pregnant with son Miles, the model and cookbook author decided she was in the mood to fix herself a salad. And, she was in the mood to do it au naturel. "Plz don't shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life," she captioned the silly photo, which featured two strategically placed salad plate emojis covering her bare assets.
WHEN SHE TOOK US INSIDE HER DRESSING ROOM
... and showed off her maternity shapewear which covered her baby bump — as well as her style secret. "Lip Sync Battle Live, baby! Tricks of the trade, little tape, little tape," the mother-to-be said as her stylist secured pieces of tape around her cleavage while Teigen held her breasts in her hands.
WHEN SHE JUST COULDN'T FIND ANYTHING TO WEAR
A very pensive Chrissy geared up for a full day of press to promote the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Oh, and in case you were wondering, clothing was completely optional (while getting ready, at least).
WHEN SHE & LUNA CHANNELED THEIR INNER BALLERINAS
A near wardrobe malfunction didn't stop Chrissy from enjoying the breezy weather with daughter Luna.
WHEN SHE POSED NUDE IN HONOR OF HER FRIEND'S BIRTHDAY
The Cravings author dressed (or undressed?) in her birthday suit, accompanied by her fully clothed husband, to pay tribute to her friend — while offering the rest of us celebratory inspo.
WHEN SHE TAUGHT US HOW TO FRAME THE PEFECT PHOTO
A less skilled photographer would turn their focus to the stunning blue ocean or even the yacht speeding past, but Teigen knows that the vacation shots that inspire the most envy put your best features in the foreground.
WHEN SHE REDEFINED LOUNGEWEAR
She might have attended the 2015 Met Gala in a stunning custom gown, but if her Instagram is any indicator, Chrissy Teigen is much more comfortable wearing nothing but a towel. (If we looked like her, we'd have the exact same uniform.)
WHEN SHE REMEMBERED THE ESSENTIALS
If nothing else, allow this photo of Teigen to serve as your personal checklist before a night out on the town. Killer dress? Check. Sky-high stilettos? Check. Hairspray? Check. Remind us, Chrissy, are we forgetting anything?
WHEN SHE DIY'D HER TAN
What's Teigen's secret for looking stunning all of the time? A solid fake tan, of course! And it turns out that the secret to the perfect bronze is a good sponge ... and as little clothing as possible.
WHEN SHE GAVE US SERIOUS VACATION ENVY
Ah, vacation. A chance to kick back, relax and ignore all of the stresses and annoyances of your everyday life, like work and regular clothing.
WHEN SHE BROKE THE INTERNET FIRST
Kim Kardashian clearly learned a thing or two from her pal.
WHEN SHE MADE THE MOST OF HER DOWNTIME
Some people check Twitter, others hit up the water cool. Teigen, on the other hand, prefers to spend her work breaks lounging around completely nude. Well, not completely — she does have a pair of bunny ears and a jeweled headband on.
WHEN SHE OFFERED A SERVING SUGGESTION
A true foodie, Teigen knows that the proper way to eat pea soup is by stripping down for the dinner table. (Warning: Don't try this at home if you're prone to spills.)
WHEN SHE SHOWED US HOW TO CHILL ON A COUCH
Our sweatpants just got majorly upstaged.
WHEN SHE SHOWED US HOW TO ACCESSORIZE WITH EVERYTHING
We've all been there before: You're having an incredible hair day, but you just can't seem to find something to wear that will perfectly complement your stunning mane. Thankfully, Teigen has a solution that will work with just about every style you can imagine: your birthday suit.