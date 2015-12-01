Chrissy Teigen and Donald Trump's Twitter War: She Tells 'Trumpers' to Leave 'Poor Melania' Out of It. 'She Goes Through Enough Already'

Melania Trump has been dragged into an online spat between her billionaire husband, Donald Trump, and model Chrissy Teigen.

It all started when Teigen, 30, lashed out at the GOP front-runner on Twitter after he tweeted that his Monday meeting with black pastors was “not a press event.” (The private meeting at Trump Tower was initially supposed to be accompanied by a press conference announcing a Trump endorsement from 100 black evangelical pastors – but Trump canceled the public event after too many of the religious leaders said they had no plans to endorse him.)

“Donald Trump, so don’t tweet about it you t–t,” the model wrote in response to Trump’s tweet.

It wasn’t long before a Trump supporter jumped to his defense, tweeting of Teigen: “Wow! Trashy gutter mouth woman. You can’t hold a candle 2 Melania Trump when it comes to beauty and eloquence” – a message Trump then retweeted.

Never one to let negative comments get to her, the FABLife co-host responded to the “Trumpers” with one of her signature snappy comebacks.

“Ok trumpers let’s get one thing straight, we both married well and pose half naked, I’m not alone in this,” she tweeted of Melania, a former model who once posed nude for British GQ. Teigen followed up with a second tweet that read, “lol poor melania doesn’t need to be dragged into this. She goes through enough already.”

Did we mention all of this went down on Teigen’s 30th birthday?

Despite her tangle with Trump and his Trumpers, Teigen did receive tons of well wishes from fans on Twitter, including one of her biggest fans, husband John Legend.

“Happy 30th Birthday to my beautiful, wonderful, talent, awesome wife Chrissy Teigen! I love you so much and I’m so excited to start a family with you,” Legend wrote.