After Ciara and Russell Wilson wed in a beautiful ceremony in England on Wednesday, the couple’s friend Chrissy Teigen extended her congratulations to the newlyweds.

“I know Russell and he is such a wonderful, wonderful man and a wonderful father, and I know Ciara is a wonderful mother,” Teigen told PEOPLE exclusively Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles about the Grammy winner – who has a 2-year-old son, Future Zahir (with her ex, Future) – and the Seahawks quarterback. “I think the two of them together will just be the ultimate parents.”

The model – who’s the new brand spokesperson for Vita Coco Coconut Oil – welcomed a daughter, Luna Simone, with her husband John Legend in April, and the duo have been happily wed since 2013.

So does she have any words of wisdom to share with the newlyweds on married life?