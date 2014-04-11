The Coldplay singer was in fine spirits as he performed and presented at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event

Chris Martin Without Wedding Ring in First Post-Split Public Appearance

Despite his recent uncoupling, Chris Martin could not have seemed more upbeat at Thursday night’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn.

The Coldplay frontman came onstage – without his wedding ring and noticeably tan (likely from his recent trip to the Bahamas with estranged wife Gwyneth Paltrow – to induct singer Peter Gabriel into the Hall of Fame.

“I could’t be more thrilled to be here,” said a good-humored Martin as he presented the “In Your Eyes” singer with the award.

Laughing throughout his speech for the most part, Martin grew a bit more serious when he said, “Why do Peter Gabriel fans like myself love his music?”

He added, “Sometimes the songs are reassuring, like ‘Don’t Give Up.’ ”

Martin – looking hot in a white T-shirt under a leather jacket – and Gabriel then took to the stage together, to sing Gabriel’s song, “Washing of the Water.”

Professionally, Martin and the band have been busy with their new album, Ghost Stories, out May 19, as well as filming videos.

Martin also recently appeared on The Voice as a mentor.

Meanwhile, Paltrow was spotted in Los Angeles Thursday.