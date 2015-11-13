The Coldplay frontman opens up about life after his and Paltrow's "conscious uncoupling"

Chris Martin: My Divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow 'Doesn't Mean' Our Relationship 'Can't Get Better

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s “conscious uncoupling” hasn’t changed every aspect of their connection.

“Just because a romantic relationship ends, doesn’t mean that the other facets of your relationship have to end … or indeed, doesn’t mean they can’t get better,” Martin, 38, said of his new dynamic with Paltrow, 43, in a candid interview for On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Thursday.

The former couple, who share children Apple, 11, and Moses, 9, have become increasingly more open about life after their 10-year marriage since announcing their separation in March 2014.

“At the time, I was like ‘Oh, my gosh.’ It was such a hard time personally, and then you have this added layer of all this criticism,” the Oscar-winning actress reportedly said at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City on Tuesday. “You look back, you think, well, this is actually kind of a good thing to talk about, introducing [the idea that] you could break up in a way where you remain a family, even if you’re not in a couple.”

She also shared her sense of humor about their shocking split, saying they “broke the f—— Internet” before Kim Kardashian did.

Still, Paltrow, who has been linked to power producer Brad Falchuk and recently announced her upcoming book It’s All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook, has shared that she found it “difficult” to not remain “married to the father of my children for the rest of my life.”

“I really don’t come from a culture of divorce at all, and I had very high hopes for what my life could be,” she said at a Pearl xChange Q&A hosted by Nicole Richie on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Martin has recently struck up a new romance with actress Annabelle Wallis.

“To be totally honest with you, I’m so happy to be alive every day,” Martin told Seacrest of his new chapter. “I’ve done lots of work on it to realize how lucky you are to wake up in the morning. That’s really how I feel even on the days where I wake up and I feel a bit depressed or a bit worried or whatever. I’d rather be here than not here.”

The singer is also gearing up for the release of his band Coldplay’s new album A Head Full of Dreams on Dec. 4. (Preorder here.

“We’re making an album that we’re really excited about,” he said. “It feels like the finale of a certain story, the closing chapter of a story, the party scene, or the end of a movie.”