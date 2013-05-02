Chris Kelly Used Cocaine and Heroin Before Death

The night before Chris Kelly died, the Kris Kross rapper had been taken home by his mother after consuming a combination of cocaine and heroin, according to an Atlanta police report.

While at home, Kelly, 34, felt nauseous and then passed out on Wednesday afternoon before his mother Donna Kelly Pratte called 911, the report says.

Paramedics found Kelly unresponsive on the living room couch. Efforts at CPR failed to revive him, and Kelly was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kelly’s uncle told police the musician “had an extensive history of drug abuse,” the report says, and that this was not the first time his mother came to his aid.

“She stated that they had brought Kelly home to recover from his drug use and had done this several times in the past,” says the report.

An autopsy has been completed and an official cause of death is pending toxicology tests.

Pratte released a statement calling her son a “kind, generous and fun-loving life of the party” whose “legacy will live on through his music.”

• Reporting by CARLOS GREER

