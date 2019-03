The model assured fans that her marriage to Justin Bieber is going strong after an outlet claimed that the couple was contending with “trust issues” and going through a “hard time.”

“Don’t believe what [you] read on the internet, folks,” she wrote alongside a “fake news” graphic on her Instagram Story following the report.

While their relationship is still sturdy, Bieber has been open with fans about the personal difficulties he’s currently experiencing. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back, so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for [you] guys to pray for me,” he wrote on Instagram earlier this month. Days before Baldwin’s denial of marriage tensions, the spouses were spotted having what appeared to be an emotional conversation while spending time together in Laguna Beach.