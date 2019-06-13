Chris Evans, Internet Boyfriend: 14 Reasons Everyone Loves the Birthday Boy

His outspokenness, his muscles, his love of dogs ... the list goes on

Sophie Dodd
June 13, 2019 05:36 PM
<p>As a thanks for the kind messages Evans received in honor of his 38th birthday on June 13, the actor decided to spread the love by giving fans a &#8220;gift in return.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;This is the crown jewel,&#8221; he said of the throwback headshot photo he shared <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisEvans/status/1139201909842206722">to Twitter</a>, which is the third one he&#8217;s posted in recent weeks.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit,&#8221; he wrote, adding of the sartorial slip-up, &#8220;It&rsquo;s amazing I&rsquo;m even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable.&#8221;</p> <p>We&#8217;re certainly grateful that he is, and in honor of his birthday, we&#8217;ve rounded up a few (of the many, many) reasons why it&#8217;s so easy to love Chris Evans.&nbsp;</p>
Chris Evans/Twitter
<p>Evans caused the entire Internet to swoon collectively when he jumped up to <a href="https://people.com/movies/oscars-2019-chris-evans-chivalry-helping-regina-king-stage/">give Regina King a hand</a> at the 2019 Academy Awards. As King stood up to accept the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in <em>If Beale Street Could Talk</em>, her heels got tangled in her dress; Evans swooped in as she paused to regain her footing, offering her his arm and graciously helping her up the stairs with a huge grin on his face.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Even before he got to play Prince Charming inside the 2019 Oscars, the <em>Avengers</em> actor looked the part on the red carpet in his custom Salvatore Ferragamo teal velvet coat. Stylist Ilaria Urbinati <a href="https://people.com/movies/oscars-2019-chris-evans-chivalry-helping-regina-king-stage/">told PEOPLE</a> she chose &#8220;this sort of fairy tale blue to go with his eyes,&#8221; and we thank her for doing so. (As an added bonus, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/hot-celebrity-siblings-photos/">he brought his equally hot sibling</a>, answering the question &#8220;Um, does he have a brother we can date?&#8221;)</p>
<p>The actor is extremely close with his family, and has often brought them along to various events and movie premieres. Dressed in another of his seemingly endless rotation of blue suits, he took his sister Shanna as his date to the 2017 Academy Awards.&nbsp;</p> <p>Speaking about his siblings on National Sibling Day, <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisEvans/status/1116071365893873668">Evans tweeted</a>, &#8220;Through siblings we practice trust, compassion, loyalty, creativity and love. I spent every waking second with mine creating the memories that I cherish above all others. Happy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalSiblingsDay?src=hash">#NationalSiblingsDay</a> to my first best friends.&#8221;</p>
<p>At this point, it&#8217;s honestly a little disappointing when he shows up in any other color.&nbsp;</p>
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
<p>In <em>Avengers: Age of Ultron</em>, Evans (as Steve Rogers) effortlessly snaps a log in half while arguing with Tony Stark. Fans could hardly believe their eyes, and in a video where he responded to Google searches about him, he <a href="https://twitter.com/cevansnews/status/1004077712129122304?lang=en">answered their burning question</a>: &#8220;Did Chris Evans rip a log in half?&#8221;</p> <p>&#8220;I mean&#8230;yeah,&#8221; he says with a sly grin. &#8220;You know, I mean, was it made out of styrofoam? I don&#8217;t know, that&#8217;s nobody&#8217;s business.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
<p>Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that whenever the actor cracks up, he throws his entire body into it. They&#8217;ve even devised a scale for how hysterical he finds something, based on how far back he throws his head, how wide he opens his mouth and whether he places one hand on his chest or two.&nbsp;</p>
NBC; Movie Maniacs/Youtube
<p>In case you didn&#8217;t think Evans could get any cuter, here&#8217;s a photo of him with his dog, Dodger. Evans adopted his rescue mixed-breed boxer while filming the movie <em>Gifted</em>, and the two have been inseparable ever since (except for a 10 week hiatus due to a filming schedule that prompted the world&#8217;s most heart-warming <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisEvans/status/904357300181323777">reunion video</a>).&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;He&#8217;s just such a sweetheart, he&#8217;s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he&#8217;s full of love,&#8221; Evans told PEOPLE. Sounds like the two are a match made in heaven!</p>
Chris Evans/Twitter
<p>Captain America (and the patron saint of <a href="https://people.com/pets/hot-celebrity-dog-dads/">hot dog dads</a>) &#8220;pawsed&#8221; to snap an extremely adorable <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisEvans/status/1070053067612188683">series of selfies</a> with his furry friend while filming one day.&nbsp;</p>
Chris Evans/Twitter
<p>Yes, that&#8217;s really what we were thinking about when he literally radiated steam in this scene from <em>Captain America: Civil War.&nbsp;</em></p>
20th Century Fox
<p>Evans caused quite the stir when he debuted a full mustache in the spring of 2018 &mdash; but it was only temporary, for his role as a cop in the Broadway play <em>Lobby Hero</em>.&nbsp;</p> <p>While the facial hair had its advantages &mdash; Evans told the <em>New York Times</em> that it helped him fly under the radar in public, saying &#8220;it&#8217;s like I&#8217;m invisible&#8221; &mdash; the actor was less than thrilled when Entertainment Tonight Canada tweeted out a mustachioed photo of him from the play&#8217;s opening night.</p> <p>&#8220;This is clearly an act of aggression. There are literally hundreds of photos to choose from. What did I ever do to you, Canada?&#8221; <a href="https://people.com/movies/chris-evans-trolls-canadian-site-mustache/">he teased</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Chris Evans
<p>Evans&#8217; <em>Gifted</em> costar and ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate gave us perhaps the number one reason to love him when she tweeted about her &#8220;dreamy&#8221; boyfriend back in 2017, sparking rumors that they&#8217;d reunited after splitting earlier than year.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;My boyfriend does many dreamy&amp;generous things but number 1 in my mind right now is how he celebrates my new turtlenecks/lets me show him my online shopping spoils &amp; cheers me on,&#8221; Slate tweeted.</p> <p>Let&#8217;s just take a minute to re-live the joy of imagining Evans enthusiastically going over your new purchases with you. Buying a turtleneck online will never feel the same again.&nbsp; &nbsp;</p>
Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Regardless of what this perfume actually smells like, we&#8217;re sold.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Instead of a cake, we&#8217;ll leave you with an even sweeter treat: Evans in his birthday suit (and some carefully-placed whipped cream). For his second turn on the big-screen, Evans spoofed the role of the classic high-school jock in 2001&#8217;s <em>Not Another Teen Movie</em>. In one particularly memorable scene, he attempted to woo his love interest by striding out in the buff &mdash; not to mention, with a banana &#8220;in [his] butt,&#8221; he recalled <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/interviews/a44322/chris-evans-cherchez-la-femme/">to <em>ELLE</em></a>.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;At the time, you&#8217;re just so happy to be on a job. I just looked at it and said, &#8216;Who cares? I&#8217;m earning my stripes,'&#8221; he said of the role.&nbsp;</p>
