As a thanks for the kind messages Evans received in honor of his 38th birthday on June 13, the actor decided to spread the love by giving fans a “gift in return.”

“This is the crown jewel,” he said of the throwback headshot photo he shared to Twitter, which is the third one he’s posted in recent weeks.

“In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit,” he wrote, adding of the sartorial slip-up, “It’s amazing I’m even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable.”

We’re certainly grateful that he is, and in honor of his birthday, we’ve rounded up a few (of the many, many) reasons why it’s so easy to love Chris Evans.