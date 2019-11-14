These Photos of Chip Gaines With His Kids Will Make Your Heart Explode

Chip Gaines is perhaps the coolest dad around. In fact, he’d run 26.2 miles to prove it!
Although you really just need to take a look at his family photos to see that he’s deserving of a World’s Greatest Dad mug.
He finds time to teach the kids at every turn! His wife, Joanna Gaines, wrote of her husband, “He creates so many teachable moments with the kids- Duke is gonna be a heck of a man because of it.”
#FarmLife, indeed! Chip teaches his kids how to do just about everything. He captioned this photo, “Sweet Emmie Kay…always up for learning new things.”
Even Crew is a Chip off the old block!
He’s also teaching them about relaxation.
No, really. He’s like, really good at napping.
It would seem that snuggles are his specialty. Jo said of this sweet moment, “Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst 😍.” Us, too, Jo!
And has only gotten better with time.
He knows the way to a woman’s heart. On her birthday in 2016, Chip surprised Joanna with “the best birthday surprise” of “waking up to the most amazing [breakfast] and a room full of all [her] favorite superheroes.”
Whether it’s climbing a tree…
Or scooting along…
Gaines is super hands-on with his five kids. On your marks, get set, race!
Looks like Fixer-Upper-ing is going to run in the family!
“Laundry and Legos” sounds like the perfect evening!
There’s no situation too puzzling for Gaines.
He’s always there to help with a wiggly tooth! Joanna posted this photo to Instagram, explaining, “Emmie loves when he makes her wiggly tooth even wigglier. I love how tough she is and that she trusts her dad even though losing a tooth can be a bit scary.”
He’s always there to give his kiddos a boost.
Whether he’s carrying them home from the hospital…
Or giving them a hand while they’re trying to get their first passport photos taken!
He can turn the scariest of situations (like a trip to the doctor for little Crew!) into a good time.
Joanna put it best when she wrote that their kids “all look up to you so much. You’re the strongest, bravest, funniest, and most loving man they know. You lead our babies well.”