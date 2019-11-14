These Photos of Chip Gaines With His Kids Will Make Your Heart Explode

The Fixer Upper star, who turns 46 today, has put himself in the running for World's Best Dad
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 14, 2019 12:48 PM

1 of 23

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Chip Gaines is perhaps the coolest dad around. In fact, he’d run 26.2 miles to prove it! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 23

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Although you really just need to take a look at his family photos to see that he’s deserving of a World’s Greatest Dad mug.

3 of 23

Chip Gaines/Instagram

He finds time to teach the kids at every turn! His wife, Joanna Gaines, wrote of her husband, “He creates so many teachable moments with the kids- Duke is gonna be a heck of a man because of it.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 23

Chip Gaines/Instagram

#FarmLife, indeed! Chip teaches his kids how to do just about everything. He captioned this photo, “Sweet Emmie Kay…always up for learning new things.” 

Advertisement

5 of 23

Chip Gaines/Instagram

Even Crew is a Chip off the old block! 

6 of 23

Chip Gaines/Instagram

He’s also teaching them about relaxation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 23

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

No, really. He’s like, really good at napping. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 23

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

It would seem that snuggles are his specialty. Jo said of this sweet moment, “Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst 😍.” Us, too, Jo!

Advertisement

9 of 23

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

And has only gotten better with time. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 23

Chip Gaines/Instagram

He knows the way to a woman’s heart. On her birthday in 2016, Chip surprised Joanna with “the best birthday surprise” of “waking up to the most amazing [breakfast] and a room full of all [her] favorite superheroes.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 23

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Whether it’s climbing a tree…

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 23

Chip Gaines/Instagram

Or scooting along…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 23

Chip Gaines/Instagram

Gaines is super hands-on with his five kids. On your marks, get set, race! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 23

Chip Gaines/Instagram

Looks like Fixer-Upper-ing is going to run in the family! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 23

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

“Laundry and Legos” sounds like the perfect evening! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 23

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

There’s no situation too puzzling for Gaines. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 23

Chip Gaines/Instagram

He’s always there to help with a wiggly tooth! Joanna posted this photo to Instagram, explaining, “Emmie loves when he makes her wiggly tooth even wigglier. I love how tough she is and that she trusts her dad even though losing a tooth can be a bit scary.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 23

Chip Gaines/Instagram

He’s always there to give his kiddos a boost. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 23

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Whether he’s carrying them home from the hospital

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 23

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Or giving them a hand while they’re trying to get their first passport photos taken! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 23

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

He can turn the scariest of situations (like a trip to the doctor for little Crew!) into a good time. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 23

Chip Gaines/Instagram

Joanna put it best when she wrote that their kids “all look up to you so much. You’re the strongest, bravest, funniest, and most loving man they know. You lead our babies well.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.