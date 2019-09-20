All Grown Up: 9 Child Stars Who've Had Dramatic Transformations

Jonathan Lipnicki
A pint-sized Lipnicki melted hearts in Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little and The Little Vampire, but, unfortunately, his fame made him a target for bullies. “As a kid/teen I was made fun of relentlessly by some people who are now even my friends on FB. I was told I was a has-been and would never book a job again,” he wrote on Instagram in 2017. “In high school a certain kid emphatically called me a has-been in front of my econ class. It was humiliating.”
Lipnicki now considers himself a “survivor” of bullying and is still racking up acting credits with roles on The Resident and Mr. Student Body President.
He also stays active by practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu and kickboxing, and has the abs to prove it.
Mara Wilson
As a kid, Wilson charmed viewers in blockbuster hits including Miracle on 34th Street, Mrs. Doubtfire and Matilda. She earned a degree at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, and chronicled her early days in the spotlight in her 2016 memoir Where Am I Now? True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame. You can check out her voice work on BoJack Horseman, Big Hero 6: The Series and the Welcome to Night Vale podcast.
Dante Basco
Basco played too-cool-for-school Lost Boys leader Rufio in 1991’s Hook. His extensive adult acting credits include three years voicing Prince Zuko on Avatar: The Last Airbender. In August 2019, it was announced that Basco is making his directorial debut with The Fabulous Filipino Brothers, a movie he wrote alongside brothers Darion and Dionysio.
Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Brodie-Sangster, who first captured viewers’ hearts in 2003’s Love Actually, was recently spotted looking very grown up while out with girlfriend Gzi Wisdom in Venice, California. Since his Christmas movie days, the actor has continued to work in high-profile projects, including Game of Thrones, Star Wars and The Maze Runner.
Matthew Lewis
Neville Longbottom, is that really you? Lewis proved just how much he’s grown since his Harry Potter days when he posed nearly nude for Attitude magazine … and we were super into it. Even J.K. Rowling was surprised: “Not as bad as watching Dan [Radcliffe] in Equus, but close,” she tweeted. “Warn me next time, for God’s sake.”
Scarlett Byrne
The Harry Potter actress, who played Pansy Parkinson in The Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2, showed a huge transformation when she disrobed for the March/April 2017 issue of Playboy. The actress also starred in a season of The Vampire Diaries, because mythical-fantasy stuff seems to still be her thing.
Last year, fellow Harry Potter alum Evanna Lynch invited her to appear on Dancing with the Stars as her guest dancer.
Cali & Noelle Owens
The twin duo played Emma, Rachel and Ross’ baby daughter, on Friends. Now 17, the actresses have decided to take a very creepy turn with their screen work. They landed a role in Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror film Us, in which they tumbled their way into our nightmares.
Blake McIver
McIver — who played rich kid Waldo in The Little Rascals and Michelle Tanner’s friend on Full House — is now an impossibly toned singer-songwriter. Despite his very real adult talent, McIver told TooFab in 2014 that he still gets recognized for his childhood roles.
Dan Benson
The Wizards of Waverly Place actor played the geeky-yet-totally-cool Zeke Beakerman. These days, however, he makes our hearts race with smoldering selfies.