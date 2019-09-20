All Grown Up: 9 Child Stars Who've Had Dramatic Transformations

A pint-sized Lipnicki melted hearts in Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little and The Little Vampire, but, unfortunately, his fame made him a target for bullies. “As a kid/teen I was made fun of relentlessly by some people who are now even my friends on FB. I was told I was a has-been and would never book a job again,” he wrote on Instagram in 2017. “In high school a certain kid emphatically called me a has-been in front of my econ class. It was humiliating.”

Lipnicki now considers himself a “survivor” of bullying and is still racking up acting credits with roles on The Resident and Mr. Student Body President.

He also stays active by practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu and kickboxing, and has the abs to prove it.