Cher Finding It Hard to Say Goodbye

Great news for Jack on “Will & Grace”: His idol, Cher, is still hot. For real.

The diva’s “Living Proof Farewell Tour” has, to date, grossed $130 million, says the Hollywood Reporter — and after more than 140 shows, Cher, 57, does not appear to be losing any of her drawing power. She’ll continue the tour this summer.

“It’s been beyond our wildest dreams,” says Brad Wavra, vice-president of touring at Clear Channel, promoter of the Cher tour. “We’ve done Omaha (Neb.) three times, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., three times, Cleveland three times, Topeka (Kan.) twice, Wichita (Kan.) twice, Oklahoma City twice. We’ve done six shows at Madison Square Garden, plus Nassau and New Jersey — that’s 15 in (the) New York (area) alone.”

Furthermore, her new greatest-hits CD, “The Very Best of Cher,” confounded industry experts by selling more than 1 million copies and spending two months in Billboard’s Top 10.

But, wait, there’s more: On July 6, NBC will rebroadcast her top-rated concert special; ABC’s “Prime Time Live” has just updated a 2002 interview for the third time with new footage; her concert DVD is due to be released in August; and Warner Strategic Marketing (which, like PEOPLE, is part of AOL Time Warner) is also preparing a long-awaited music DVD package to be released Oct. 28.

“Hundred-million-dollar tours don’t come along every day,” Billboard senior writer Ray Waddell tells the Reporter. “Last year, she was the second-highest-grossing tour in the world, behind Paul McCartney.”

As for the success of “The Very Best of Cher,” Waddell says, “Sometimes the public just rediscovers (the music). She’s riding that wave right now.”