Beyoncé Sends 90 White Roses to Comfort Family of Teen Who Died of Cancer

Australia’s biggest Beyoncé fan has died, and the singer paid her respects with a gift of 90 white roses.

After a lifelong battle with leukemia, Chelsea Lee James died on April 21; she was just 15 years old. One of Australia’s most visible Beyoncé fans, James appeared in a famous concert clip with the pop diva and had made multiple appearances at the singer’s Australian concerts.

To console James’s parents, Beyoncé sent them a bouquet of roses, along with a message of emotional support:

“Love and prayers to you and your family,” Beyoncé wrote. “Chelsea was a beautiful girl and I am so happy I was able to meet her. She touched my heart, and I will never forget her.”

The pair first met in 2009, when Beyoncé brought James onstage at a concert in Sydney to serenade her with “Halo”:

When the singer returned to Australia four years later for her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, she shared a brief backstage reunion with the girl, then dedicated her performance of the Destiny’s Child song “Survivor” to Chelsea’s bravery.

“You have no idea how happy you made me seeing you,” Beyoncé texted Chelsea after the show. “I will see you next time I’m in Australia.”