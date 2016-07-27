"It's not something he's spoken about," Chelsea Clinton said of the Trump promises for working families

They said their friendship has “never been about politics,” but it seems even gal pals Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump couldn’t avoid the tension surrounding their parents’ heated battle for the presidency.

During a Facebook Live event with Glamour magazine, Clinton, 36, revealed what she would ask Trump about her father, Donald‘s, newly-announced dedication to women’s issues.

“It would be that question, ‘How would your father do that?’ It’s not something he’s spoken about,” Clinton, a mom of two, told Glamour‘s editor-in-chief Cindi Leive during a panel with Lena Dunham and America Ferrera at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

“There are no policies on any of those [women’s issues] on his website – not last week, not this week. So I think the ‘how’ question is super important in politics as it is in life.”

During her speech at the Republican National Convention, Trump, a 34-year-old mom of three, appealed to women voters and declared that, if elected, her father would fight for equal pay and affordable childcare for families.

Donald’s strained relationship with women stretches far beyond his entrance into the presidential race, and that factor has plagued his campaign. This, Clinton said, is not the case with her mother, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary.

“It really matters to me that my mom in this election consistently has told you how she’s going to do everything, whether that’s on gun control or protecting a woman’s right to choose or any of the things that we’ve talked about,” Clinton said at the event.

“She also tells you how she’s going to pay for it. Which I also think is super important.”

Trump and Clinton’s surprising friendship grew as the pair bonded over the years when their parents were friends.

Trump recently told PEOPLE that although there is “tremendous intensity” around the womens’ lives thanks to the election, the two have remained friends.

“Our friendship has never been about politics,” she said. “I don’t expect it will be about politics in the future.”