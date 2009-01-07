Check Out Britney's New Year's Eve with Her Boys

A first look at Spears and her sons before her brother Bryan's wedding in New Orleans

There are more photos to add to the Spears family album!

Britney rang in the New Year with her sons Jayden James, 2, and Preston, 3, at her brother Bryan’s intimate wedding in Louisiana, and Celebuzz.com has the first look at the big day.

“It was beautiful,” a source tells PEOPLE about the wedding. “It was only close family, very small and intimate.”

For this shot, the singer dressed up and posed with her boys prior to the festivities.

Bryan, 31, tied the knot with talent manager Graciella Sanchez, 36, at Latrobe’s on Royal in New Orleans.