McKinney became a star after appearing in a Carl's Jr. ad during the Super Bowl

Charlotte McKinney‘s big break was all about looking confident. The model – then known for her sexy Instagrams – strutted around a farmer’s market nearly naked in a steamy Carl’s Jr. Super Bowl commercial earlier this year.

But she admits she’s “actually super insecure.”

“I can feel so bad about myself, especially if I start to pay attention to the kinds of stupid comments around the Internet,” McKinney, 23, says in Galore magazine’s summer issue. “I have moments where I feel incredibly ugly, or fat, and it sucks, you know?

“I’ll usually try to keep a positive attitude, because I’m really so grateful for where I am, and the life I get to live, but I definitely have to work hard not to feel insecure.”

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant also insists there’s more to her than meets the eye. Beyond the killer curves and cascading blond hair, McKinney says she’s “really funny.”

She’s even working on a movie with Adam Sandler.