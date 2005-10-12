Charlize Theron: Marriage 'Not My Thing'

Forget helping Charlize Theron pick out a wedding dress. She’s content being single.

“I’m happy for people who want to get married,” says the 30-year-old, South Africa-born Theron. “It’s not my thing.”

The Monster Oscar winner, currently on the promotional trail for her new movie drama North Country, expressed her sentiments to TV’s Access Hollywood at her movie premiere at Hollywood’s Grauman’s Chinese Theater on Monday, the day after her mother, Gerda, remarried at the exclusive Bel Air Bay Club. Charlize was a bridesmaid at the ceremony. (The name of the new groom has not been reported.)

Theron was 15 years old in 1990 when her mother fatally shot her alcoholic father as he threatened the family in a drunken rage, the Associated Press reports.

Although the actress downplays matrimony in her own future, Theron said she remains committed to her boyfriend of five years, Dublin-born actor Stuart Townsend, star of the new ABC series Night Stalker.

“I’m extremely happy in my relationship,” she said. “I would love to have kids.”

Late last month, speaking to Oprah Winfrey on the media queen’s show, Theron also spoke of Townsend. Though “we disagree constantly,” she said, “he’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. … Five years later I can’t stop talking to him.”

She also said there was an extra bonus: “And we like making out.”