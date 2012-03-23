10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Charlize Theron wants to costar with Michael's "Fass-member," plus more from Jessica Simpson, Sofia Vergara and other stars
By Kiran Hefa Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 11

Credit: Chris Delmas/Visual Press

"I'm available to work with it any time."
Charlize Theron, teasing Prometheus costar Michael Fassbender about his, ahem, Fass-member, during the Human Rights Campaign gala in L.A.

2 of 11

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

"Can we please kill that stupid term? We're just friends. It's called friendship!"
Adam Levine, clarifying his "bromance" with fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton, to PEOPLE

3 of 11

Credit: Lawrence Jackson/The White House

"He has a very busy schedule, appearances. I'm thinking about getting him an agent."
Michelle Obama, informing David Letterman about first dog Bo's popularity on the Late Show

4 of 11

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"I'm the exact same person I was before. I'm still shallow, I still love clothes, I still want to talk fashion, I still want to gossip, so lay it on me."
Giuliana Rancic, on how she prepped coworkers for her return to E! after a double mastectomy, to Glamour

5 of 11

"I feel like I have a bowling ball sitting on my hoo-ha. I have a lot of amniotic fluid so whenever my water breaks, it'll be like a fire hydrant."
Jessica Simpson, sharing another TMI tidbit about her pregnancy, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

6 of 11

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

"It used to be my favorite body part, but now it's disappeared!"
– A slimmed-down Rihanna, lamenting about her shrinking derriere, to PEOPLE

7 of 11

Credit: Nigel Parry

"Breasts certainly help."
Susan Sarandon, on how she maintains her sex appeal at age 65, to PEOPLE

8 of 11

Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate

"I got crazy looks at Target and the gas station, but at Walmart, they didn’t blink an eye."
Wes Bentley, on the public's reaction to his Hunger Games beard in North Carolina while shooting the film, to PEOPLE

9 of 11

Credit: Matt Baron/BEImages; Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

"The thing that I always sort of wished is that she would give herself time to just naturally meet someone, instead of having obsessive guys pursue her."
Benny Medina, expressing concern over longtime client Jennifer Lopez's romantic choices, to Vogue

10 of 11

Credit: Olycom/Abaca

"It's like a diaper. It's terrible. Who can look good in that?"
– Colombian bombshell Sofia Vergara, describing her initial reaction to the more conservative two-piece bathing suits worn by Americans, to Esquire

11 of 11

By Kiran Hefa